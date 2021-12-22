Norwich bar with 'Oyster cards for wine' a hit this Christmas

Video

Owners of The Wallow Kane Freeman and Laz Damon with the wine vending machines. - Credit: Archant

While Covid has resulted in some group cancellations at a Norwich bar, its wine vending machines are proving a hit with Christmas shoppers.

The Wallow in Exchange Street has been run by couple Kane Freeman and Laz Damon since 2018 and it is not your typical bar.

Customers can serve themselves from wine vending machines with around 50 varieties of red, white and rosé and they can enjoy their drink with a platter, with meat and cheese, vegetarian and vegan versions.

Mr Damon said: "Our top-up cards work like an Oyster card for wine and people can get a taster or a small or medium glass."

One of the platters available at The Wallow in Norwich. - Credit: Kane Freeman

For the last fortnight it has been busy everyday, though rising Covid cases has impacted business.

Mr Damon added: "We have had a lot of last-minute cancellations as it is a turbulent time, however this has kind of been topped up with walk-ins.

"The last two weeks have been busy every single day with shopping bringing people into the city.

"What the government says changes so quickly and there is no pattern on what to expect."

The Wallow is open Monday to Thursday 12pm-11pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm-12am and 12pm-6pm Sundays (until 12pm on bank holidays).