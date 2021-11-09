Pub running après-ski night with Austrian beer, food and wine
- Credit: The Kings Head
You may not feel comfortable going abroad yet, but Austria is coming to your doorstep at an upcoming après-ski night at a Norfolk pub.
The Kings Head in Bawburgh, a village just outside Norwich, is running Wimmer-Fest on Friday, November 19 from 5pm until late.
It is named after owner Anton Wimmer, 50, who has run the pub for 38 years and whose father is Austrian.
It will take place outside in the permanent alfresco area and in a temporary marquee, with both covered and heated.
The food will include schnitzel, various types of sausages, goulash and a range of pork dishes.
This can all be washed down with drinks such as Stiegl and Hirter Austrian beers, hot chocolate, schnapps and mulled wine.
There will also be selected dishes and a raffle raising money for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice.
Book a table at kingsheadbawburgh.co.uk with a £20 deposit, which is refunded against food and drink.
