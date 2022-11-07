Roast dinners at city 'café with a cause' a hit with customers

A city café offering affordable roast dinners is proving popular with customers.

William's Kitchen, located at YMCA Norfolk's centre in Aylsham Road, launched its Sunday roast earlier this year, and the service has down a storm with visitors.

John Lee, CEO of YMCA Norfolk, said he believes a massive factor in its success is that the organisation's roast dinner offering is both "affordable and delicious".

He said: "We've been really pleased at the response we've had since launching.

"At £9.95 for adults, it's a really affordable price for the community and with soft play on site it makes it a great day out for families."

Mr Lee added that as a "café with a cause", all money raised is reinvested back into YMCA Norfolk.

"Norwich is a brilliant community and people want to support other people," he said.

"If you come somewhere like William's Kitchen, you know the money is making a difference beyond the meal you have enjoyed with your family.

"Given the times, people are having to look for a good deal themselves so it's even better that their money is helping others at the same time."

Roast dinners are available on Sundays only but the café offers a full menu during the week which includes burgers, jacket potatoes and club sandwiches.