7 reasons why the Timberhill area is becoming a foodie destination

From a MasterChef finalist's Italian restaurant to an award-winning bakery - here are seven reasons why the Timberhill area in Norwich is a haven for food lovers.

1. Boston House

Tim Irven, outside his soon-to-be fine dining restaurant, Boston House - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

A new fine dining restaurant is on its way to Orford Hill, which has promised to create an "interactive dining experience" with a chef's table, open kitchen and bar area.

The new venture is by well-established street food chef Tim Irven, who has run the popular Bun Box in Norwich Market since 2017.

Mr Irven used to work in Michelin-star restaurants in London before returning to Norwich and is looking forward to returning to his fine dining roots with Boston House.

2. Two Magpies Bakery

Two Magpies Bakery in Timberhill - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Two Magpies Bakery opened in Timberhill in October 2020 and has become a mainstay in the area for people looking for a quick coffee or a freshly baked sourdough loaf.

As well as its breads, it also offers a range of cakes, pastries and cookies which make for a welcome treat.

The Suffolk firm was founded in 2012 and opened its first cafe in Southwold. Since then it has opened locations across the region and now employs more than 100 bakers, pastry chefs and baristas.

In 2015 it won a top prize at the World Bread Awards.

3. Middletons

Middletons steak house in Timberhill - Credit: Archant

Middletons has been situated at its site in Timberhill for more than a decade, serving customers steak dishes and much more.

In May the long-standing eatery was in the running to be named one of the UK's best restaurants but lost out to its competition, Benedicts, which can be found in St Benedicts Street.

4. Benoli

Benoli was described as a "hidden gem" by food critic Grace Dent - Credit: Archant

Benoli was opened by MasterChef finalist Oliver Boon in 2019 and it has been making a name for itself ever since.

Earlier this year, Guardian food critic Grace Dent heaped praise upon the restaurant, describing it as a "hidden gem" and "no ordinary Italian restaurant".

It was also included in the Michelin Guide 2022.

5. Avo

Avo burrito bar opened in January 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Mexican food lovers would do well to visit Avo, a beer and burrito bar that opened in January this year.

The site serves Mexican street food such as loaded nachos, rice bowls and burritos and also carries a large selection of beers and tequila.

While small, it is often full of customers eager to get their fix.

6. Donnelli's Pizzeria

Donnelli's Pizzeria has been serving wood-fired pizzas in Timberhill since 2015 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Donnelli's Pizzeria has been serving authentic Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas from its site in Timberhill since 2015.

Owner Eric Donnelly perfected his dough recipe in his garage bakery and served his pizzas at festivals before moving to a permanent home in Norwich.

Donnelli's tends to keep it traditional with its toppings, using only the finest ingredients sourced from Italy.

7. Mango-T

Mango-T in Orford Hill serves authentic Thai cuisine for dining-in or takeaway - Credit: Google

At the bottom of Timberhill in Orford Hill is Mango-T, a family-run Thai restaurant.

Its chefs have more than 25 years of experience working in Bangkok hotels and restaurants and it has become a popular spot for people looking for authentic Thai food.

It also has a little-known secret garden at the back that diners can enjoy.