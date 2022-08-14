Why is this cafe voted one of the best brunch spots in Norwich?
- Credit: Archant
A weekend well spent for many is one that includes a delicious brunch.
And for one city cafe, it seems to be a hit as its voted the top-rated brunch spot according to TripAdvisor ratings.
Cafe No 33 in Exchange Street opened its doors in 2006 and has been delighting customers ever since.
Queues can often be seen up the street on weekends as people wait eagerly to find a seat.
With many places offering brunch in Norwich, what is it about Cafe No 33 that makes it stand out?
General manager Sarah Fox said: "We've been long-established in Norwich now so customers know what we do well.
"We offer generous portions made using locally-sourced ingredients and freshly prepared.
"Our big breakfasts are the most popular, like The Beast which makes for a satisfying meal.
"We have lots of local customers who come back every weekend which is a good sign."