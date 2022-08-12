What's the secret behind the success of one of the city's top-rated cafes?

Alchemista in Norwich serves a selection of coffees and coffee-based cocktails from its spot in St Gregory's Alley - Credit: Alchemista

It is a hotly contested market but one city café seems to have found the winning ingredient to success.

The Alchemista, in St Gregory's Alley, tops the list of the best cafes in Norwich according to TripAdvisor as of August 12, with hundreds of five-star reviews.

The quirky café opened in 2017 and serves a range of specialty coffees and cocktails.

But what is it about the café that keeps people coming back?

The director of Alchemista has shared the secret to its success following several years of the business being rated the best cafe in Norwich according to TripAdvisor - Credit: Alchemista

Director Vicky Brown said: "At Alchemista we are so proud to be number one on Trip Advisor.

"We believe great customer service, an amazing product and interesting décor have all contributed to our success.

"We use the finest coffee beans in our creations and serve some unique speciality coffees- from a "La Lune to a "Black Toade" to the more standard lattes and flat whites.

"A particular favourite amongst our customers are our specially created alcoholic coffee cocktails - six delicious cocktails on offer alongside seasonal specials."