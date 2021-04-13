Norwich pubs and restaurants reopening in May

Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 6:38 AM April 13, 2021

Shiki is among those hoping to reopening in May. - Credit: Archant

If the government's roadmap goes to plan, after a month of al fresco eating and drinking, restaurants and pubs should be given the green light to reopen indoors from May 17.

While those which opened on April 12 outdoors are likely to expand that indoors, this list contains those which will be opening for the first time in May.

Assembly House, Theatre Street

Prime at the Edith Cavell, Tombland

Erpingham House, Tombland

Golden Star, Colegate

Shiki, Tombland

Lollards Pit, Riverside Road

The Leopard, Bull Close Road

Ciscoe's, Ber Street

Benedicts, St Benedicts Street

Compleat Angler, Prince of Wales Road

Middletons, Timberhill

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross

Stoke Mill Contemporary Fine Dining, Stoke Holy Cross

Pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen come May 17 if the government's roadmap goes to plan. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



