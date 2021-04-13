Norwich pubs and restaurants reopening in May
Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 6:38 AM April 13, 2021
If the government's roadmap goes to plan, after a month of al fresco eating and drinking, restaurants and pubs should be given the green light to reopen indoors from May 17.
While those which opened on April 12 outdoors are likely to expand that indoors, this list contains those which will be opening for the first time in May.
Here are many of those aiming to reopen - if your restaurant, pub, café or bar isn't on the list, please email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk to be added on.
- Assembly House, Theatre Street
- Prime at the Edith Cavell, Tombland
- Erpingham House, Tombland
- Golden Star, Colegate
- Shiki, Tombland
- Lollards Pit, Riverside Road
- The Leopard, Bull Close Road
- Ciscoe's, Ber Street
- Benedicts, St Benedicts Street
- Compleat Angler, Prince of Wales Road
- Middletons, Timberhill
- The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross
- Stoke Mill Contemporary Fine Dining, Stoke Holy Cross
