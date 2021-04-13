News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norwich pubs and restaurants reopening in May

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2021    Updated: 6:38 AM April 13, 2021
Shiki Japanese restauranton Tombland in Norwich. Photo: Neil Perry

Shiki is among those hoping to reopening in May. - Credit: Archant

If the government's roadmap goes to plan, after a month of al fresco eating and drinking, restaurants and pubs should be given the green light to reopen indoors from May 17.

While those which opened on April 12 outdoors are likely to expand that indoors, this list contains those which will be opening for the first time in May.

If you would like to see the list of those which opened on April 12 please click here.

Here are many of those aiming to reopen - if your restaurant, pub, café or bar isn't on the list, please email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk to be added on.

  • Assembly House, Theatre Street
  • Prime at the Edith Cavell, Tombland
  • Erpingham House, Tombland
  • Golden Star, Colegate
  • Shiki, Tombland
  • Lollards Pit, Riverside Road
  • The Leopard, Bull Close Road
  • Ciscoe's, Ber Street
  • Benedicts, St Benedicts Street
  • Compleat Angler, Prince of Wales Road
  • Middletons, Timberhill 
  • The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross
  • Stoke Mill Contemporary Fine Dining, Stoke Holy Cross

For more food and drink stories, feel free to sign up to our fortnightly newsletter, which is packed with news, reviews, recipes and features.

Man hand holding a half pint of beer from a wooden table in an English pub.

Pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen come May 17 if the government's roadmap goes to plan. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto


Food and Drink

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mega Munch in Norwich, on Magdalen Road. Photo: Archant

Norwich takeaway's food poisoning complaint investigation closed

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A man has been punched in the face on Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Archant

Lockdown Easing

Prince of Wales Road will bounce back, nightlife stalwarts predict

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke wants no let up in the race for the Premier League

Video

Farke makes a pact with City squad

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Magdalena Meza Mitcher (left) and her partner Ben Skelton had extreme mould in their house

Tenants battled 'extreme mould' for months

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus