5 places in Norwich to get takeaway crêpes on Pancake Day

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:47 AM February 10, 2021   
Owner Chris Smith outside Christophe's Crêpes, pictured when the shop opened in summer 2020. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Owner Chris Smith outside Christophe's Crêpes, pictured when the shop opened in summer 2020. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

Make sure you have a flipping brilliant Pancake Day and support local by ordering takeaway crêpes from one of these great Norwich businesses.

This year, Shrove Tuesday is on February 16 and it is traditionally a way to use up eggs, milk and butter before giving them up for Lent.

1. Christophe's Crêpes

See the latest opening times on the Christophe's Crepes Instagram page

Couple Chris and Lauren Smith opened the Christophe's Crêpes shop in Pottergate last summer, in the former home of Tofurei, following the success of their popular food van in nearby Davey Place.

Takeaways have been available from the shop throughout the week and the van at weekends during the latest lockdown, with its own app for Friday and Saturday deliveries too, and both will be serving up sweet and savoury crêpes on Pancake Day.

Options include a Strawberry Bae, with Nutella or rich Belgian dark chocolate, Banoffee, with chopped banana, toffee and crushed Lotus Biscoff, and a Cheesy Grin with cheddar, mozzarella and ham.

2. Delightful Desserts 

Delightful Desserts opened in 2019 in the Castle Quarter and is currently offering delivery through Uber Eats, Just Eat or Deliveroo.

It serves crêpes and pancake stacks, with a range of fruit, chocolate and biscuit toppings, and there are also vegan options such as Choc Nutty and peanut butter with chocolate chips and syrup. 

Also available to order is ice cream, gelato, waffles, which can be made vegan, cookie dough, milkshakes, cakes and sundaes. 

3.Sundaes Gelato 

Sundaes Gelato in St Giles Street is currently open for takeaways and people can either turn up and order or arrange collection or delivery through the Deliveroo or Just Eat platforms.

The menu is packed with tempting desserts and the crêpes include M&M Crunch, Brownie Boom and Kinder Bueno.

You can also get gelato, sundaes, waffles, cakes, milkshakes and smoothies.

4. Queen Waffle 

Queen Waffle in Aylsham Road is offering its pancakes for takeaway during lockdown and you can have them delivered through Just Eat. 

The team offer three different crêpes for delivery, with a choice of original, with lemon juice, brown sugar, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, strawberries and banana, served with white chocolate ice cream and banana sauce, and a savoury ham and cheese. 

Customers can also turn up and order, though they will need to wait outside due to the lockdown restrictions, and it is at number 288a on the road. 

5. 24/7 Munchies

This new Norwich-based business is launching on February 15 and will be delivering cakes, shakes, waffles, crêpes and more. 

On its social media there are pictures of its crêpes, with plenty of fruity and chocolate toppings. 

Follow them on @247munchies for updates. 

