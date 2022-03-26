Have you been to Norwich's 'dessert street'?

The Cuppie Hut team Phoebe Wallen, Mel Abel and Kim Cooper in the new Norwich shop in St Giles Street. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

From cupcakes to waffles, a host of new openings have made a Norwich street a hotspot for dessert.

After you have enjoyed some lunch or dinner at an independent restaurant in the Norwich Lanes, head to St Giles Street and Upper St Giles Street for something sweet.

Some of the delicious cupcakes on offer from The Cuppie Hut shop in Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

1. The Cuppie Hut

9 St Giles Street

Best friends Mel Abel and Kim Cooper opened their first shop in February this year after the success of The Cuppie Hut on Norwich Market.

The products include cupcakes, brownies and Bakewell tarts with plenty of vegan options and you can also get hot drinks.

2. Sundaes Gelato

25 St Giles Street

This popular dessert parlour offers a range of gelato flavours, waffles, sundaes, crêpes and much more.

There is plenty of seating or you can get a takeaway, with delivery also available.

3. The Waffle House

39 St Giles Street

This long-running Belgian waffle restaurant offers a range of sweet and savoury toppings, ranging from chocolate mousse to beef bolognese.

If you are bored of fry-ups, then it also serves brunch waffles to kickstart your day.

4. Cupcake & Co

83 Upper St Giles Street

Cupcake & Co is both a bespoke cake making service and somewhere where you can pick up a delicious sweet treat on the go.

There are vegan options and savouries at the shop too.

A vegan chocolate and peanut butter cookie from Bread Source. - Credit: Rosie Annabelle Mills-Smith

5. Bread Source

93 Upper St Giles Street

Norwich bakery business Bread Source has a mouthwatering counter in Upper St Giles Street packed with pastries and doughnuts.

It also recently launched a vegan range, which includes a chocolate and peanut butter cookie and banana and cinnamon topped muffin.

Brownies and Coffee owner Jonathan Lummis at his Norwich shop. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

6. Brownies and Coffee

2 Guildhall Hill

While not in St Giles Street, Brownies and Coffee is just a stone's throw away and owner Jonathan Lummis bakes a range of innovative flavours such as tiramisu and crème brûlée.

Mr Lummis also recently launched letterbox delivery across the UK.