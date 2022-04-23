5 places where you can get a tasty carvery in and around Norwich
Create your perfect roast dinner with these pubs and restaurants in and around Norwich offering carveries.
1. The Farmhouse
Where: 50 Colman Road, Norwich, NR4 7EH
When available: Sundays from 11.45am to 4pm
Price: Adults: £10.95, children: £5.95, large: £13.95
Enjoy a tasty roast with all the trimmings at this popular pub, with booking in advance recommended, and there is a children's play area and parking.
The meats on offer are roast beef, pork, turkey and gammon and you can choose all four on a large carvery plate.
2. Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club
Where: Beech Avenue, Taverham, NR8 6HP
When available: Sundays from 12pm to 3pm
Price: Main courses for £13.50
Visit The Valley Restaurant for a Sunday carvery with a tempting selection of roast meats and there is always a vegetarian option, such as a mushroom and pumpkin seed roast.
If you are feeling peckish, starters and desserts start from £6.25.
3. Castle Carvery
Where: Clocktower, 26 Jarrold Way, Bowthorpe, NR5 9JD/Racecourse, Salhouse Road, Sprowston, NR13 6LA
When available: Kitchen open Monday to Sunday from 11.30am to 9pm at both
Price: Monday to Saturday: from £9.45, Sunday and Bank Holiday: £12.45, under 10s: £5.95, supersize carvery upgrade: additional £2
You can enjoy a roast dinner all week long at these Castle Carvery restaurants on the outskirts of the city, which also boast FunFort children's play areas.
The chef will serve you generous slices of succulent roasted meats or pies and then you can serve yourself vegetables, potatoes, mini sausages and homemade Yorkshire puddings.
4. Copper Beech
Where: Alex Moorhouse Way, Costessey, NR5 0JT
When available: Monday to Sunday from 12pm to 8pm
Price: Monday to Saturday (Sunday and Bank Holiday price in brackets) - small plate: £6.95 (£8.95), regular: £8.45 (£10.45), upgrade to large plate for £2
Enjoy succulent slow-cooked meats, or a vegetarian or meat-free option, served with a homemade Yorkshire pudding.
You can then tuck into unlimited seasonal vegetables, crispy roast potatoes, stuffing, herb-seasoned gravy and sauces, with the option to add three pigs in blankets for £1.75.
5. Stonehouse Pizza and Carvery
Where: The Town House, Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0EF/The Village Inn, School Lane, Little Melton, NR9 3AD
When available: Monday to Sunday from 12pm to 9pm
Price: Monday to Saturday (Sunday price in brackets): traditional carvery: £7.49 (£10.49), large: £9.28 (£12.28), full works: £10.27 (£13.27), smaller carvery available for £4.99 Monday to Friday from 11.30am to 5pm
The carving deck is open all week long at these two Stonegate Pizza and Carvery restaurants, which is perfect to visit after a walk by the river at The Town House.
Once you have chosen your meat you can get unlimited vegetables and potatoes, with lashings of gravy and sauce if you wish. You can also add pigs in blankets for 99p.