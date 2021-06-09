News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

11 limited edition dishes to try during Secret Menu this month

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 6:00 AM June 9, 2021   
Some of the dishes on offer during Secret Menu Norwich.

Some of the dishes on offer during Secret Menu Norwich. - Credit: Various

Restaurants across Norwich are this month creating off-menu dishes as part of a push to encourage people to eat out in the city.

Having been postponed because of the pandemic, Secret Menu Norwich, organised by Zena Leech-Caltonkicked off this month.

Restaurants, bars and cafés have created limited edition dishes, which diners can order throughout June by saying 'secret menu Norwich'.

From breakfasts to lunches and snacks to cocktails, here are just 11 of the options to pick from.

Danomey Kitchen at the Stanley's dish for Secret Menu Norwich.

Danomey Kitchen at the Stanley's dish for Secret Menu Norwich. - Credit: Danomey Kitchen

The dish comes with a shot of mango lassi.

The dish comes with a shot of mango lassi. - Credit: Danomey Kitchen

  • Brick Lane bagel, Danomey Kitchen at The Stanley

A chargrilled loin and leg of mutton bagel, with beetroot and Jersey Royal pakora, honey and ras el hanout whipped yoghurt and shredded mint and cabbage salad is on offer from Danomey Kitchen at The Stanley, on Magdalen Road.

It also comes with a guava, chilli and hibiscus dipping gravy, Naga chilli wings and a mango lassi shot and is £15.

The breakfast waffle being offered by The Street Café in Norwich as part of Secret Menu Norwich.

The breakfast waffle being offered by The Street Café in Norwich as part of Secret Menu Norwich. - Credit: The Street Café

  • The breakfast waffle, The Street Café

Most Read

  1. 1 IKEA to close in Norwich affecting nearly 40 staff
  2. 2 Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents
  3. 3 Remember nights out at Rick's Place in Anglia Square?
  1. 4 Gridlocked drivers blast ‘intolerable’ A47 roadworks congestion
  2. 5 ‘We’ve lost everything’ - Couple’s shock after fire rips through flat
  3. 6 Five relatives from the same family working as carers for same firm
  4. 7 Norfolk morning traffic: City road gridlocked as A47 woes continue
  5. 8 Restaurant firm Brasted's takes over Caistor Hall Hotel
  6. 9 Four-hour battle to tackle blaze at Norwich flats 'fully enveloped in fire'
  7. 10 Decision due over £2.25m road shake-up near railway station

A large waffle plated up with crispy streaky bacon, scrambled eggs, hash browns and grilled vine tomatoes, with a jug of maple syrup, will get your day off to a good start at the Magdalen Street café. It costs £8.95.

The mackerel and fennel dish being offered by the Corkscrew in Norwich as part of Secret Menu Norwich.

The mackerel and fennel dish being offered by the Corkscrew in Norwich as part of Secret Menu Norwich. - Credit: Corkscrew

  • Mackerel and fennel, The Corkscrew

Wine bar Corkscrew, which opened as the pandemic started last March, is offering cured and torched mackerel with fennel, asparagus, pickled shallot, apple, grapefruit and Pecorino Sardo, for £8.50. It's based on St Benedicts Street.

The Merchant's House drink for Secret Menu Norwich.

The Merchant's House drink for Secret Menu Norwich. - Credit: The Merchant's House

  • The Norfolk Garden Cocktail, The Merchant's House

The coffee shop and ale spot, on Fye Bridge Street, will be making a cocktail using Norfolk Farmhouse gin, with apple juice and soda, for £7.

Logans, in Norwich, will be doing a pesto chicken toasted wrap.

Logans, in Norwich, will be doing a pesto chicken toasted wrap. - Credit: Logans

  • Pesto chicken, Logans

You can pick up your lunch from Logans, on Swan Lane, which is doing thyme and garlic roasted chicken in a toasted wrap with roasted peppers, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and pesto.

It's £6.99 to eat in, with crisps and salad, or £4.99 to take away.

The cocktail which will be on offer at Gyre and Gimble.

The cocktail which will be on offer at Gyre and Gimble. - Credit: Chris Harvey/ChrisHarveyVisuals

  • The purple one, Gyre and Gimble 

For £6.50, Charing Cross-based Gyre and Gimble's drink will include Nohow gin, Italicus Bergamot Liqueur, elderflower, lemon and butterfly pea flower, topped with rhubarb and ginger tonic.

The Ketilocos from Nrflk Store.

The Ketilocos from Nrflk Store. - Credit: Nrflk Store/Taco Drop

  • The Ketilocos, Nrflk Store pop-up 

The Nrflk Store's pop-up Taco Drop UK, which will run at the Fat Cat pub on West End Street on Sunday, June 27, from 2pm, adds corn, jalapeno salsa and lime mayonnaise to Kettle Chips for just £2.

The seafood tagliatelle by Blue's Kitchen at the Rosebery.

The seafood tagliatelle by Blue's Kitchen at the Rosebery. - Credit: Blue's Kitchen

  • Seafood tagliatelle, Blue's Kitchen at the Rosebery

The pub, on Rosebery Road, will offer a seafood dish including squid, mussels and prawns, with white wine, parsley, chilli, garlic and Grana Padano Gremolata for £12.50.

Chef Ron's Kitchen will be offering a trio of dishes for £10.

Chef Ron's Kitchen will be offering a trio of dishes for £10. - Credit: Chef Ron's Kitchen

  • The New Yorker, Chef Ron's Kitchen

You can pick up a New York-inspired trio of dishes from Chef Ron's, on Lower Goat Lane, including a pastrami sandwich for £4.50, cheesecake for £3 and ice tea for £2.50 - or £10 for all three.

Kimchi fried rice, topped with a fried egg, from Kimchi.

Kimchi fried rice, topped with a fried egg, from Kimchi. - Credit: Kimchi

  • Kimchi fried rice, Kimchi

For £6.50, Kimchi, on Brigg Street, is offering kimchi fried rice with a fried egg on top, and you can add pork, spam or beef for £2.

The creamy curry, with paneer, from Namaste.

The creamy curry, with paneer, from Namaste. - Credit: Namaste

  • Methi Malai Paneer, Namaste

Namaste, on Queens Road, will offer Methi Malai Paneer, a creamy curry with fenugreek and house Indian cheese, for £9.95.

For more, visit Secret Menu Norwich on Instagram.

Norfolk chef and cookery teacher Zena Leech-Calton, who will host the Seafish cookery class. PHOTO B

Zena Leech-Calton has organised Secret Menu Norwich. - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

What is the goal of Secret Menu Norwich?

Secret Menu was launched by Ms Leech-Calton, the food blogger behind Love Norwich Food and a cookery tutor, and in 2019 it saw 100 restaurants and cafés across the country get involved.

She said: "Secret Menu Norwich is all about having some fun with food, chefs getting creative and me as a caterer being able to help promote local independent businesses."

She said she had enjoyed the creativity involved, and had helped the team at Sweet Tree Patisserie in Lakenham design their cheesy pig dish (a bacon, spinach and double cheese crepe).

"My favourite sounding dish is the Danomey's mutton bagel with wings and mango shot - I'll be trying that one.

"The Gyre and Gimble purple cocktail looks magnificent too. I just hope people go out there to try the 35 dishes on offer - with more coming in hopefully over the next week - it's still not too late to enter a dish if there are any willing businesses out there in Norwich."

We have launched a Summer in the City campaign, sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), which encourages people to make the most of what's on their doorstep this summer.

Summer in the City. 

Summer in the City. - Credit: Archant


Food and Drink
Summer in the City
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police at Canterbury Place in Norwich.

Norfolk Live

Arrest after drugs and knives seized in raid on house

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Mason Burrell, Matt Jones, Old Pump House Court, Norwich

Video

Sneak preview: See pumping station transformed into new home for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Customers enjoying the grand opening of Revado's kitchen on Stracey Road in Norwich.

New street-side city bar opens with music, cocktails and veggie cuisine

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Cyclist among the new cycle road markings on Thorpe Road in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Norfolk Live

Two weeks of roadworks begin today on key road in and out of Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus