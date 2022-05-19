Try one of UK's best kebabs at Norwich street food market this weekend

What The Pitta is coming to Junkyard Market this weekend. - Credit: Junkyard Market

Norwich foodies can get their hands on one of Britain’s top takeaways this weekend as it pitches up at Junkyard Market.

What The Pitta will be serving its 100pc vegan döner kebabs at the city’s street food venue from Friday, May 20, until Sunday, May 22.

The options will include the signature vegan döner wrap, chick'n gyros, and baklava.

The business was the UK’s first vegan döner kebab restaurant and was opened by Rojdan Gul and Cem Yildiz in London.

This week, What The Pitta also featured on the BBC Two programme, Britain’s Top Takeaways, which saw the nation’s best-loved independents battle it out in a “fast-food showdown”.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, the business wrote: “As the only exclusively vegan restaurant on the kebabs episode we knew it would be tough competition but we were up for the challenge.”

The firm also won Best London Takeaway at the Kebab Awards 2020, the first-ever vegan winner.