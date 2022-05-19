Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Try one of UK's best kebabs at Norwich street food market this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:46 PM May 19, 2022
Junkyard Market has activities planned for all ages over the Easter bank holiday weekend

What The Pitta is coming to Junkyard Market this weekend. - Credit: Junkyard Market

Norwich foodies can get their hands on one of Britain’s top takeaways this weekend as it pitches up at Junkyard Market. 

What The Pitta will be serving its 100pc vegan döner kebabs at the city’s street food venue from Friday, May 20, until Sunday, May 22. 

The options will include the signature vegan döner wrap, chick'n gyros, and baklava.

The business was the UK’s first vegan döner kebab restaurant and was opened by Rojdan Gul and Cem Yildiz in London. 

This week, What The Pitta also featured on the BBC Two programme, Britain’s Top Takeaways, which saw the nation’s best-loved independents battle it out in a “fast-food showdown”. 

In an Instagram post earlier this week, the business wrote: “As the only exclusively vegan restaurant on the kebabs episode we knew it would be tough competition but we were up for the challenge.” 

The firm also won Best London Takeaway at the Kebab Awards 2020, the first-ever vegan winner. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A former city sex shop, the Private Shop, in St Augustines Street is up for sale.

Former city sex shop up for sale

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Traffic diverted in Hellesdon following the closure of Sweet Briar Road. Pictured inset is county councillor Shelagh Gurney 

Roads chaos continues with more work lined up at busy junction

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Hamish Harvey, assistant manager of Evans Cycles in Westlegate, confirmed that the store is no longer closing

U-turn on city bike shop closure

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A CGI impression of what the new Aldi supermarket on Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way

South Norfolk Council

When will work start on new Aldi store?

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon