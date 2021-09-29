Bento box takeaway brings 'authentic taste' of India to Norwich

Published: 11:29 AM September 29, 2021

Maithily and Swapnil Pradhan, co-owners of Waaghoba Indian takeaway in Colman Road, Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

An Indian takeaway that launched earlier this year in Norwich is spicing up the city's food scene with its bento box concept.

Waaghoba opened in 96c Colman Road in June and it is run by couple Swapnil and Maithily Pradhan.

Some of the bento boxes, samosas and a mango lassi yoghurt drink at Waaghoba takeaway in Colman Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

There are a range of bento box combinations available and all include a rice, sides and a choice of curries, with options such as lamb Rogan Josh, Delhi Wala butter chicken and vegan Pindi Chole.

It means people can try a little bit of everything and it is also more affordable and reduces waste.

Swapnil Pradhan cooking a bento box at Waaghoba takeaway in Colman Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Pradhan, 40, who lives in Sprowston, said: "I've always wanted to bring the authentic taste of India to people here.

"In Mumbai, where I'm from, bento boxes is how people eat and it is called thali with a plate with a bit of everything.

"The meal portion sizes are right and in each of our bento boxes there is 800g to 900g of food for one person, which is more than enough."

Waaghoba takeaway in Colman Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Pradhan had been eyeing up the unit for a while as he previously managed the Domino's Pizza takeaway in the same parade of shops.

He moved to England in 2003, where he met his wife, and they came to Norwich in 2016.

A bento box from Waaghoba takeaway in Colman Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Waaghoba has proved popular since it opened and the couple want to spread the word about the new business.

Mr Pradhan added: "It has been good and people have accepted it, but the more people that know about it the better.

"People in Norwich are open to trying new things and we also have lots of vegan options.

The bento box menu at Waaghoba takeaway in Colman Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Indian food in England is generally meat dishes, but in reality 70pc of the Indian population is vegetarian so vegan food is part of our diet."

The name of the takeaway Waaghoba means tiger in Mr Pradhan's mother tongue Marathi.

You can order in person or for collection or delivery through waaghoba.com, by calling 07368 806491 or on all the major platforms.

Waaghoba is open Tuesday to Sunday from 5pm to 10pm.