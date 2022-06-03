Free street food festival coming to Norwich park this weekend

The Vegan Parkfest comes to Norwich this weekend. - Credit: Vegan Market Co

From street food to stalls, there will be plenty of delicious dishes to try as a touring festival comes to Norwich for the first time.

Vegan Parkfest comes to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich on Sunday, June 5 from 10.30am to 4pm with free entry.

It will feature plant-based street food, artisan bakers, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

It has been organised by Vegan Market Co, which ran its first event back in 2016 and now goes to 40 locations across the UK.

Lewis Beresford, founder, said: “We are so excited to be in Norwich for the first time.

"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers and also many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve."

Norwich has experienced a vegan boom in recent years, with plant-based eateries across the city including Slice and Dice, The Tipsy Vegan and Tofurei.