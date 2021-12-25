News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Exactly what this road needs' - New vegan bar opens in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 6:22 AM December 25, 2021
Oliver's Bar owners Oliver Sanham and Oliver Holdsworth.

Oliver's Bar has opened in Unthank Road in Norwich, pictured are joint owners Oliver Sanham and Oliver Holdsworth.

A new vegan bar in Norwich serving handcrafted cocktails and a range of other drinks and nibbles has proved an instant hit. 

Oliver's Bar has opened at 152a Unthank Road, in the former home of The Amnesty Bookshop, and the space has been transformed to create a cosy atmosphere for locals. 

Oliver's Bar has opened in the former home of The Amnesty Bookshop in Unthank Road. 

Oliver's Bar has opened in the former home of The Amnesty Bookshop in Unthank Road.

It is run by friends Oliver Sanham, 28, and Oliver Holdsworth, 24, who have both worked in various pubs and bars around the city.

On offer are cocktails made using their own juices, cordials and sodas and they even infuse spirits in-house.

Oliver's Bar is 100pc plant-based and serves handcrafted cocktails, wines, beers and nibbles. 

Oliver's Bar is 100pc plant-based and serves handcrafted cocktails, wines, beers and nibbles.

There is also a range of beers, wines and nibbles, such as olives, hummus and nuts, with sustainability at the heart of the new business. 

Mr Sanham said: "We have been talking about opening this for a few years and lockdown gave us both the chance to get a business plan together and sort it all out.

Oliver's Bar comes with "no gimmicks" and is a cosy place where people can come for a quiet drink. 

Oliver's Bar comes with "no gimmicks" and is a cosy place where people can come for a quiet drink.

"We then found this place in Unthank Road which was absolutely perfect for us to open a neighbourhood bar for the people of the Golden Triangle."

The pair decided to make it 100pc plant-based as they are both vegetarians and trying to be vegan and felt that a bar is somewhere that really did not need to use animal products. 

Esme, who works front of house, holding some of the local flowers you can purchase at Oliver's Bar. 

Esme, who works front of house, holding some of the local flowers you can purchase at Oliver's Bar.

As well as enjoying vegan drinks and nibbles, customers can also buy plants and flowers in the bar provided by Mr Holdsworth's mum who is a talented florist. 

It is all table service and is designed to be a casual place to drink without loud music. 

The pair did the whole refurbishment themselves and spent months doing the painting and fitting. 

Local flowers that you can purchase at Oliver's Bar. 

Local flowers that you can purchase at Oliver's Bar.

Mr Sanham added: "The reaction has been really good and people have said this is exactly what this road needs.

"It is a nice place to be with no gimmicks or weird stuff going on - you can sit and have a glass of wine and watch the world go by."

Oliver's Bar is open Monday to Thursday 4pm-11.30pm, Friday 4pm-12.30am, Saturday 12pm-12.30am and Sunday 12pm-10.30pm (closed December 25, 26 and January 1). 

Norwich News

