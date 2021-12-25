'Exactly what this road needs' - New vegan bar opens in Norwich
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant
A new vegan bar in Norwich serving handcrafted cocktails and a range of other drinks and nibbles has proved an instant hit.
Oliver's Bar has opened at 152a Unthank Road, in the former home of The Amnesty Bookshop, and the space has been transformed to create a cosy atmosphere for locals.
It is run by friends Oliver Sanham, 28, and Oliver Holdsworth, 24, who have both worked in various pubs and bars around the city.
On offer are cocktails made using their own juices, cordials and sodas and they even infuse spirits in-house.
There is also a range of beers, wines and nibbles, such as olives, hummus and nuts, with sustainability at the heart of the new business.
Mr Sanham said: "We have been talking about opening this for a few years and lockdown gave us both the chance to get a business plan together and sort it all out.
"We then found this place in Unthank Road which was absolutely perfect for us to open a neighbourhood bar for the people of the Golden Triangle."
The pair decided to make it 100pc plant-based as they are both vegetarians and trying to be vegan and felt that a bar is somewhere that really did not need to use animal products.
As well as enjoying vegan drinks and nibbles, customers can also buy plants and flowers in the bar provided by Mr Holdsworth's mum who is a talented florist.
It is all table service and is designed to be a casual place to drink without loud music.
The pair did the whole refurbishment themselves and spent months doing the painting and fitting.
Mr Sanham added: "The reaction has been really good and people have said this is exactly what this road needs.
"It is a nice place to be with no gimmicks or weird stuff going on - you can sit and have a glass of wine and watch the world go by."
Oliver's Bar is open Monday to Thursday 4pm-11.30pm, Friday 4pm-12.30am, Saturday 12pm-12.30am and Sunday 12pm-10.30pm (closed December 25, 26 and January 1).