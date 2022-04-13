Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Vegan market with street food stalls heading to city park

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:25 AM April 13, 2022
Vegan Market Co bringing vegan festival to Norwich park

A vegan market festival is coming to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this summer - Credit: Vegan Market Co/Archant

A national touring vegan market will be visiting Norwich for the first time this summer.

Vegan Market Co. will be taking over Chapelfield Gardens in June and will have up to 40 stalls to explore.

The city centre park will host street food vendors, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable producers and much more.

Vegan Market Co coming to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich

There will be a number of food vendors at the market as well as other vegan businesses - Credit: Vegan Market Co

Lewis Beresford, founder of the company, said: “We are so excited to be in Norwich for the first time.

"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic
producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Norwich.”

Vegan Market Co coming to Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich in June

Over 40 stalls will be on offer at the Vegan Market Co's festival in Chapelfield Gardnens - Credit: Vegan Market Co

The Norwich Vegan Park Fest will run from 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday, June 5. 

Vegan Market Co held its first event in 2016 and has since grown to cover more than 40 locations in the UK with a mission to make "veganism accessible and inclusive". 

