Five places in Norwich to get vegan food this January

Astrid Carling

Published: 11:30 AM January 8, 2022
Many places in Norwich are serving vegan dishes for Veganuary. 

Many places in Norwich are serving vegan dishes for Veganuary. - Credit: The Black Horse/Café No 33

The new year is well underway and many people are taking on the challenge of Veganuary. 

The global initiative encourages people to switch to a plant-based lifestyle for January.

Here are five places in Norwich serving up vegan food this January. 

1. Café No. 33

Where: 31-33 Exchange Street, NR2 1DP

When: Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5pm, Saturday from 9am to 5pm, Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm

is baba ganoush on toasted sourdough

The vegan special at Café No. 33 in Norwich is baba ganoush on toasted sourdough. - Credit: Café No. 33

The popular café in Exchange Street has a new vegan special this month which is baba ganoush on toasted sourdough with black garlic, roasted cauliflower, pomegranates, coriander chutney, pickled radish, toasted pistachios and black onion seeds.

The café also has a separate vegan menu which includes dishes such as a sweetcorn fritter stack and shakshouka. 

2. The Black Horse

Where: 50 Earlham Rd, Norwich NR2 3D

When: Monday to Thursday 3pm to 9.30pm, Friday to Saturday 12pm to 9.30pm

The vegan burger on the menu at The Black Horse pub in Norwich. 

The vegan burger on the menu at The Black Horse pub in Norwich. The skin on fries with crushed peanuts, chilli, spring onion and hoisin sauce are also vegan. - Credit: The Black Horse

At this classic NR2 pub a new vegan burger is fresh on the menu.

It is made with black beans, soya protein and sundried tomato topped with homemade vegan aioli and pickled red onion.

The burger comes served with chips.

3. Yard

Where: 6 Pottergate, NR2 1DS

When: Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 10pm

The bucatini in a slow tomato sauce from Yard in Norwich which can come topped with vegan parmesan.

The bucatini in a slow tomato sauce from Yard in Norwich which can come topped with vegan parmesan. - Credit: Yard

Even though this pasta place has a focus on traditional Italian food that is usually far from vegan, its bucatini in a slow tomato sauce is plant based.

Vegan parmesan is also available to be added to all dishes. 

4. Two Magpies Bakery

Where: 27-29 Timber Hill, NR1 3LA

When: Monday to Sunday from 8am to 5pm

The Two Magpies Bakery in Norwich is offering free plant-based alternatives to milk this January. 

The Two Magpies Bakery in Norwich is offering free plant-based alternatives to milk this January. - Credit: Two Magpies Bakery

The café and bakery in Timber Hill is offering complimentary oat milk with any coffee order.

There is usually a 50p charge for non-dairy milk but for the month of January it is free.

Its menu also includes vegan dishes. 

5. Ciscoe’s

Where: 25 Ber St, Norwich NR1 3EU

When: Thursday to Monday from 5pm to 10pm

Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi restaurant in Ber Street. Head chef Francisco 'Cisco' Papica creates th

Ciscoe's has expanded its vegan options for January. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

This Pan Asian restaurant is celebrating Veganuary by adding more vegan and veggie options to its 'freestyle' menu option. 

The menu allows the chef to create a “perfect platter” for you.

The restaurant also has a wide selection of  vegan plates on the menu including miso soup and fried tofu roll. 

