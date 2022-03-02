News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Vegan butcher shop opening in Norwich and it is one of first in UK

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:25 PM March 2, 2022
Jackfruit tacos made by the Crazy Pineapple Catering Company.

Jackfruit tacos made by the Crazy Pineapple Catering Company. - Credit: Crazy Pineapple Catering Company

Many vegan restaurants, takeaways and bars have popped up in Norwich in recent years and this will soon be joined by a butcher shop.

The Little Vegan Butchers is set to open in Alexander House in Rose Lane by the end of March.

It will be run by couple Clare and Scott Heapy, from Norwich, who have run the Crazy Pineapple Catering Company since 2016, working mainly at private events and film and TV shoots in Norfolk.

The Crazy Pineapple Catering Company is opening a vegan butcher shop. 

The Crazy Pineapple Catering Company is opening a vegan butcher shop. - Credit: Crazy Pineapple Catering Company

The shop will offer meat-free burgers, sausages, shawarma and much more, which will all be homemade using their own recipes.

They will also sell their own sauces and dips and a variety of dining boxes, ranging from breakfast to barbecues. 

Mrs Heapy said: "Norwich is one of the most up and coming vegan cities in the UK.

"There are only six in the country and everywhere they have opened they have sold out on their first day."

