Two fish and chip shops in Norwich win national award

Two fish and chip shops in Norwich have been recognised among the best in the country.

Orford Plaice and Chish and Fips were both announced as winners in the fish and chips category of the Good Food Award for 2022.

Chish and Fips, located at 53 Angel Road, first opened more than 80 years ago and has won the prestigious award for a fourth consecutive time.

It offers a gluten free menu alongside its normal menu every Tuesday.

Orford Plaice, based at 13 Orford Place, has also won the award on numerous occasions, having being recognised for a third time.

Founded in 2002, the Good Food Awards divides its awards into several different categories, such as fish and chips, cafes, takeaways, gastro pubs and hotel awards.

Other Norfolk winners across the categories include Bann Thai in Cromer, Sands Restaurant in Wells-next-the-Sea and Garden Kitchen Café in Hoveton.



