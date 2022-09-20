New cocktail menu launches at city's Caribbean restaurant
- Credit: Turtle Bay
A Caribbean restaurant in the city centre is offering a "taste of sunshine" with its new tropical cocktail menu.
Turtle Bay in Norwich Lanes is giving classic Caribbean cocktails its own unique twist as well as including a range of rum-infused beers.
The new selection was launched on September 12 and will be available through the autumn months.
The recipes include a Dessert Island cocktail, which makes use of dark rum, Tia Maria, coffee and salted caramel sauce to create an espresso martini-style drink.
Another option is the Tobago Tea, which is a take on a classic long island iced tea but with tropical fruit juices rather than cola.
People looking for a new experience can try the recently launched Steel Bottom Beers, a rum and beer cocktail inspired by one of Jamaica's most iconic drinks.
A shot of rum is added to the bottom of the glass, creating a "supercharged" Red Stripe beer which is combined with other flavours like ginger beer and bitters.