Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

New cocktail menu launches at city's Caribbean restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:48 PM September 20, 2022
Turtle Bay has launched a new range of cocktails and rum-infused beers for the autumn months

Turtle Bay has launched a new range of cocktails and rum-infused beers for the autumn months - Credit: Turtle Bay

A Caribbean restaurant in the city centre is offering a "taste of sunshine" with its new tropical cocktail menu.

Turtle Bay in Norwich Lanes is giving classic Caribbean cocktails its own unique twist as well as including a range of rum-infused beers.

Turtle Bay Norwich Press Preview Dinner

Turtle Bay can be found in Norwich Lanes - Credit: Matthew Usher

The new selection was launched on September 12 and will be available through the autumn months.

The recipes include a Dessert Island cocktail, which makes use of dark rum, Tia Maria, coffee and salted caramel sauce to create an espresso martini-style drink.

The Dessert Island cocktail, which makes use of dark rum, Tia Maria, coffee and salted caramel sauce.

The Dessert Island cocktail, which makes use of dark rum, Tia Maria, coffee and salted caramel sauce to created an espresso martini-style drink - Credit: Turtle Bay

Another option is the Tobago Tea, which is a take on a classic long island iced tea but with tropical fruit juices rather than cola.

People looking for a new experience can try the recently launched Steel Bottom Beers, a rum and beer cocktail inspired by one of Jamaica's most iconic drinks.

The Tobago Tea at Turtle Bay

The Tobago Tea at Turtle Bay - Credit: Turtle Bay

A shot of rum is added to the bottom of the glass, creating a "supercharged" Red Stripe beer which is combined with other flavours like ginger beer and bitters.

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Prima Rosa tea room in Salhouse has announced plans to close after seven years

Tea room to close after seven 'amazing years' due to rising energy costs

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
New 20mph / 20 MPH / 20 miles per hour speed limits introduced on several roads in Norwich. Speed gu

20mph speed limit imposed on city outskirts rat-run

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A car caught on fire on Grapes Hill

Disruption on city centre route after car catches fire

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon