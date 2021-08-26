News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

10 highest rated restaurants on Just Eat in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:00 PM August 26, 2021   
Just Eat.

Just Eat. - Credit: PA

Feeling peckish and don't want to cook? Take a look at our handy guide to Norwich's top-rated takeaways on Just Eat.

Vine Leaves

Top of the table is Vine Leaves on Prince of Wales Road which offers a wide range of burgers, pizzas and kebabs.

Reviewers have praised it for fast delivery and "tasty" kebabs.

Rominos Pizza, Kebab and Fish

Offering just about everything you could want from a takeaway, Rominos on Reepham Road has earned five star reviews for its "generous" portions and "exceptional" chips.

Shah Zahan 

Shah Zahan, 84 Waterloo Road. Photo: Google Street View

Shah Zahan, 84 Waterloo Road. Photo: Google Street View - Credit: Archant

Norwich's top-ranked Indian, Shah Zahan on Waterloo Road, offers a long list of delicacies including a specials menu and all the curries you can think of.

The restaurant has earned its top rating on the delivery app for "loads of flavour" and "swift" delivery.

Canaries Pizza and Kebab

Located on Woodgrove Parade in Catton, this takeaway offers wings, pizzas and burgers along with many other delights, and has achieved its high rating for its "special" chicken kebabs and "fresh" salads.

The Green Man

Pub of the Week. Green Man, Rackheath.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pub of the Week. Green Man, Rackheath.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The only pub on the list, The Green Man is the place to go for a delivered Sunday roast along with 12-inch hot dogs and burgers.

Located on Wroxham Road in Rackheath, the pub also offers beer deliveries.

Shish Go

A kebab specialist, this takeaway on Plumstead Road has everything from grilled kebabs to yogurtlu kebabs along with a wealth of options for vegetarians.

Marinara

This Turkish restaurant on Reepham Road has earned rave reviews for its "reliable" service and "tasty" kebabs.

Red Mango

Based in the middle of the Boundary roundabout, this Indian restaurant features traditional curries and a tandoori grill.

Reviewers have praised the "perfectly cooked" food for its "authenticity".

Pineapple Story

This beautifully named restaurant on Aylsham Crescent features a range of traditional curries and vegetarian options.

Customers have praised its "fair" prices and "amazing taste".

Taj Mahal

The fourth Indian restaurant on our list, located on Aylsham Road, this restaurant has been praised for its "flavourful" vindaloo and efficient service.

