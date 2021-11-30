New cocktail bar with a twist opens in Norwich

Video

Laura Whatling, co-owner, Briony Rigby, bartender, and Cameron Skinner, supervisor, at Tipsy Jar in Redwell Street in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new cocktail bar in Norwich is shaking up city nightlife with an interactive experience for customers.

Tipsy Jar opened on the corner of Redwell Street on November 19 and it has proved an instant hit.

It is a pandemic success story as the business began just 19 months ago in April 2020 as a cocktail delivery business.

Owner Laura Whatling making a cocktail at Tipsy Jar. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It is run by couple Laura Whatling, 26, and Ellie Fennell, 25, who live in Sprowston, and Miss Whatling has years of experience working in hospitality.

Miss Whatling said: "We wanted to do something you couldn't get anywhere else and came up with the concept of cocktail jars.

Tipsy Jar in Redwell Street in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"You add the ice that comes with it and put the lid on a shake then serve in two glasses and add the garnish.

"The business flew and last Christmas we were up from 5am until 11pm finishing orders."

The bar at new cocktail bar Tipsy Jar. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Delivery was expanded nationwide, but since the new bar opened they have gone back to local ordering from NR1 to NR14 temporarily.

The couple, who recently got engaged, took on the premises in October this year after their property developer friend put them in touch with someone who was interested in buying the building.

Tipsy Jar has been given an industrial feel. - Credit: Danielle Booden

They now rent the bottom two floors and it has been given an industrial makeover with leather seating, mango wood tables and even a fun word search on the wall.

The cocktail jars are brought to customers with ice already inside and they just need to shake and add the garnish.

Cocktails at Tipsy Jar in Norwich are served in a jar with ice, which needs to be shaken and poured. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Each jar serves two and costs £12 and you can also by a single cocktail for £8, with beers and spirits available too.

Drinks on offer include a Sloe Gin Forest Bramble, Maple and Pecan Old Fashioned and classics such as Espresso and Pornstar Martinis.

Blackberry cocktails at Tipsy Jar in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Miss Whatling added: "We offer an interactive experience and it has really taken off - we have had queues out the door on Fridays and Saturdays."

Miss Fennell said: "It is fantastic and everyone is so lovely, we already have repeat customers.

"You walk past on a Saturday and you can hear everyone shaking, I find the noise so satisfying."

Ella Wilkinson enjoying a cocktail at Tipsy Jar in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tipsy Jar is open 3pm to 11pm Tuesday and Wednesday, 12pm to 11pm Thursday and 12pm until 12am Friday and Saturday.

Order for delivery at tipsyjar.co.uk