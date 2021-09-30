News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Bumper street food vendor community event set for public park

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:42 PM September 30, 2021   
Fitzmaurice Park will host a community street food event on Sunday, October 3

Hundreds of people are expected to flock to a community event in a park on the edge of the city this weekend.

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is diversifying its events programme to try something new, and support local enterprise.

A total of 10 stalls will be available in Fitzmaurice Park on Sunday, October 3 from noon until 7pm. 

Events committee chairman, councillor Jonathan Emsell said: “I’m really pleased to be able to offer Thorpe St Andrew residents a new event at Fitzmaurice Park to enjoy, and to give some great small businesses a chance to introduce themselves to the local market." 

A sign for Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew 

The stalls expected are Churros & Chorizo, Chip Buckets, East Coast Pizza, Feast, Little Sisters Kitchen, The Waffle Wagon, Fab Fudge, Sweet Smiles, Mr Frosty and Hot Donuts. 

Boxes and bags of sweets ready to be packaged up by James Martin, Director of Sweet Smiles of Norfol

Entry is free but prices vary for the stalls.

Those interested in a stall for the Christmas market at Fitzmaurice Park should contact the town council now. 

