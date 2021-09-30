Bumper street food vendor community event set for public park

Published: 8:42 PM September 30, 2021

Hundreds of people are expected to flock to a community event in a park on the edge of the city this weekend.

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is diversifying its events programme to try something new, and support local enterprise.

A total of 10 stalls will be available in Fitzmaurice Park on Sunday, October 3 from noon until 7pm.

Events committee chairman, councillor Jonathan Emsell said: “I’m really pleased to be able to offer Thorpe St Andrew residents a new event at Fitzmaurice Park to enjoy, and to give some great small businesses a chance to introduce themselves to the local market."

A sign for Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The stalls expected are Churros & Chorizo, Chip Buckets, East Coast Pizza, Feast, Little Sisters Kitchen, The Waffle Wagon, Fab Fudge, Sweet Smiles, Mr Frosty and Hot Donuts.

Sweet Smiles will be at the Thorpe St Andrew street food event - Credit: Archant 2021

Entry is free but prices vary for the stalls.

Those interested in a stall for the Christmas market at Fitzmaurice Park should contact the town council now.