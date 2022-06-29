City garden centre launches street food nights with popular vendors
- Credit: Archant/Harry's Soul Train
A Norwich garden centre is launching weekly street food events throughout the summer.
Thorpe Plant Centre is opening late on Wednesdays to host popular street food vendors, such as the Bucket List.
Owner Paul Oxborrow said: "We decided to extend our opening hours on Wednesdays now that our GoGo Discover 'Into The Wild' Mammoth is here.
"It's already bringing more visitors in so to ease the flow a bit we've made an evening of it.
"People can come, grab something to eat, have a wander, get a picture with the mammoth and donate to Break.
"It's great for the local community to have a mammoth so close and it's something different to do during the week."
Vendors taking part are Bubble & Melt, Harry's Soul Train, The Bucket List, The Chocolate Bar Baker and Monzu Woodfired Pizza.
Other vendors are yet to be confirmed and details can be found on the garden centre's Facebook page.
Late Night Openings at Thorpe Plant Centre are taking place until 8pm every Wednesday from June 29 to August 31.
The plant centre opens at 8.30am and the vendors will arrive at 5pm.