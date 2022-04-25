Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Video

Garden centre to launch coffee station with seating among plants

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:17 PM April 25, 2022
Paul Oxborrow, owner of Thorpe Plant Centre, with his dog Bailey. Picture: Danielle Booden

A coffee station is launching at Thorpe Plant Centre, pictured is owner Paul Oxborrow with dog Bailey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You will soon be able to enjoy a brew while browsing a range of plants at a garden centre near Norwich. 

Thorpe Plant Centre in Thorpe St Andrew is opening a self-service coffee station in May following requests from customers.

People will be able to get hot and cold drinks alongside snacks such as biscuits and crisps.

They will then take their drink and pay at the main till and can either enjoy it while walking around or there will be tables and chairs dotted around the centre.

The garden centre has been run by Paul Oxborrow for 31 years and his dog Bailey is very popular with customers.

Mr Oxborrow said: "While we can't do a coffee shop because of space, people will now be able to grab a good quality drink on a nice day." 

His daughter Kayleigh also runs business A New Leaf there selling house plants and gifts. 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

An abnormal load was stopped after it was found to be travelling without permission.

Norfolk Live News

Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident near Halfords Roundabout (pictured) in St Crispins Road.

Norwich Live News

Emergency services deal with incident near city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Farmhouse is one of the places you can visit in Norwich for a carvery. 

Food and Drink

5 places where you can get a tasty carvery in and around Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
GP_A11_THICKTHORN_APR22

Norwich Live News | Updated

A11 crash: Person taken to hospital after being trapped in a car

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon