Garden centre to launch coffee station with seating among plants

A coffee station is launching at Thorpe Plant Centre, pictured is owner Paul Oxborrow with dog Bailey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You will soon be able to enjoy a brew while browsing a range of plants at a garden centre near Norwich.

Thorpe Plant Centre in Thorpe St Andrew is opening a self-service coffee station in May following requests from customers.

People will be able to get hot and cold drinks alongside snacks such as biscuits and crisps.

They will then take their drink and pay at the main till and can either enjoy it while walking around or there will be tables and chairs dotted around the centre.

The garden centre has been run by Paul Oxborrow for 31 years and his dog Bailey is very popular with customers.

Mr Oxborrow said: "While we can't do a coffee shop because of space, people will now be able to grab a good quality drink on a nice day."

His daughter Kayleigh also runs business A New Leaf there selling house plants and gifts.