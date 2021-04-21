News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Video

'I haven't stopped smiling' - City pub reopens to happy customers

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 4:40 PM April 21, 2021    Updated: 4:59 PM April 21, 2021
Aey Allen, owner of The Vine on Dove Street in Norwich which is re-opening after her outside licence

Aey Allen, owner of The Vine on Dove Street in Norwich which is re-opening after her outside licence has been approved. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Diners and drinkers are celebrating the reopening of a tiny pub after it was was delayed due to licensing concerns.

Aey Allen hoped to open The Vine Thai on Dove Street, Norwich, to outdoor customers from April 12 and applied to the city council for permission to put out extra tables as it only had two.

But the reopening was postponed after Norfolk Constabulary's traffic management officer raised fears over whether there was enough space for emergency vehicles to pass.

However, she and her staff could once again serve appreciative and happy customers from Tuesday after the traffic management officer visited the site and deemed there was enough space for the tables.

Io Stavrinou, Aey Allen (owner), and Max Allen at The Vine on Dove Street in Norwich which has re-op

Io Stavrinou, Aey Allen (owner), and Max Allen at The Vine on Dove Street in Norwich which has re-opened now it's outside licence has been approved. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Allen, 50, from Norwich, who has run the business for 13 years, said: "It has been a bit of a journey. The extra tables outside have made the street so lively. I'm so excited about being open again. I have not stopped smiling."

She received a lot of support from customers after she initially could not reopen on April 12 and as soon as she knew she could trade again she had a lot of people contacting her to book tables.

The pub owner said customers arrived at 11am on Tuesday as soon as she opened and had a steady stream of customers during the day.

She added customers were positive about returning.

Aey Allen, owner of The Vine on Dove Street in Norwich which is re-opening after her outside licence

Aey Allen, owner of The Vine on Dove Street in Norwich which is re-opening after her outside licence has been approved. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland
  2. 2 Man found dead in Norwich hotel
  3. 3 Police swoop after £400k cocaine parcel delivered to Norwich house
  1. 4 Team behind Norwich restaurants reopen closed hotel
  2. 5 New Danish bakery in Norwich sells over 1,000 pastries in first week
  3. 6 Heron dies after being shot six times with air gun in Norwich
  4. 7 Influencer loses one-of-a-kind wedding ring at coast
  5. 8 Norwich pub welcomes eight new street food vendors
  6. 9 Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built
  7. 10 Talk exploring psychology of serial killers coming to Norwich

Mrs Allen said: "Businesses need people to come to the city, go shopping and have some food and drink."

She hopes to put in an awning for the pub, which also takes walk-in customers.

John McLoughlin, from Norwich, enjoying a drink outside the Vine Thai pub on Dove Street, Norwich, in April 2021.

John McLoughlin, from Norwich, enjoying a drink outside the Vine Thai pub on Dove Street, Norwich, in April 2021. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Regular John McLoughlin, 67, from Oak Street in Norwich, said: "It is great to come here. It is a step back to normality. The reopening of businesses is brilliant. It is uplifting."

Friends Corrina Theobald and Julie Thetford enjoying a catch-up outside The Vine Thai in Norwich in April 2021.

Friends Corrina Theobald and Julie Thetford enjoying a catch-up outside The Vine Thai in Norwich. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Julie Thetford, from Thorpe St Andrew, was enjoying a belated birthday drink with her friend Corrina Theobald, from Norwich.

Ms Thetford said: "The city is busier than I thought it would be but I feel OK about coming in because people are being respectful and social distancing. I have been enjoying a gazebo in the garden with friends."

Husband Lara and Stefan White with their two-year-old son Leo outside the Vine Thai pub in Norwich in April 2021.

Husband and wife, and business owners, Lara and Stefan White with their two-year-old son Leo outside the Vine Thai pub in Norwich in April 2021. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Lara White, who runs Align Chiropractic in Taverham with her husband Stefan, said: "All the shops seem well organised. We are not planning on going berserk."

Norwich City Council
Lockdown Easing
Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police attended an incident on Aylsham Road in Norwich on April 19

Woman taken to hospital after police incident in Norwich

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Rosie Dearlove stands in front of Slayyy Vintage wearing a red hat

Eager shoppers queue for opening of 20-year-old's vintage clothing shop

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Murder victim Dean Allsop pictured on a motorbike

Man, 47, in court on murder charge after Thorpe stabbing

Christine Cunningham

person
The A11 trunk road is maintained by Highways England.

Long-suffering A11 drivers to benefit as 50-year-old road replaced

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus