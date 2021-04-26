Norwich pub launches deli packed with local produce
The landlady of a Norwich pub that is unable to reopen until at least May 17 due to its small garden has launched a deli so it can keep trading.
The Rose Inn in Queens Road remained closed as outdoor hospitality returned on April 12 as it was not feasible to open with only a handful of tables outdoors.
While landlady Dawn Hopkins, 51, was disappointed she would have to wait a little longer to welcome back her regulars, she decided to launch The Queens Road Deli to keep the pub afloat in the meantime.
Ms Hopkins said: "It was mainly born out of frustration as we went into lockdown at the end of December and I was looking for something to do with the pub to stay trading.
"It also came from comments from customers who said it would be good to have a deli around here.
"Every time there has been a new restriction we have risen to that challenge."
Everything available is locally-produced and includes a deli counter with Bray's Cottage sausage rolls and pork pies, meat from Archer's Butchers, charcuterie from Marsh Pig and a range of Norfolk cheeses.
She also offers oils, sauces and condiments, which includes jams, chutneys and marmalades from Season's Bounty, located just up the road in Brancondale.
The deli will stay open until closing time when the pub reopens.
Customers can also get takeaway hot and cold drinks, bottled and canned beers and stone-baked pizzas.
While The Rose Inn is a wet-led pub, Ms Hopkins started doing pizzas last July after the first lockdown and they were a lifeline when the substantial meal rule was introduced in December.
Ms Hopkins is also vice-chairman of the Campaign for Pubs and has called for more government support for the hospitality industry.
She said: "Wet-led pubs are at the back of the queue, we didn't get Eat Out to Help Out, there wasn't the cut down to 5pc VAT on alcohol and generally wet-let pubs are on the smaller side with not as big beer gardens - it feels like we have been pushed to the bottom of the pile."
The Queens Road Deli is open Wednesday to Saturday 12pm until 6pm.