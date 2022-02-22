Burger company with a 'twist' expanding into second Norwich pub

The Recipe Kitchen, owned by chef Mircea Sturza, is launching at The Reindeer pub in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

A chef who takes inspiration from flavours around the world is taking on his second city pub kitchen.

The Recipe Kitchen has been based at The Ribs of Beef in Wensum Street since early 2020 and from this Thursday (February 24) it will also be at The Reindeer in Dereham Road.

It is run by chef Mircea Sturza and he offers burgers and hot dogs, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options.

The Reindeer residency will run every Monday and Thursday to Saturday from 5pm to 9pm.

The Recipe Kitchen is launching at The Reindeer pub in Dereham Road, Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Sturza said: "I am primarily inspired by classic American flavours, while also introducing a fusion of flavours from around the world. This is what makes our burgers truly spectacular.

"A fried chicken burger drizzled in hot sauce, complemented by wasabi coleslaw is just one example."

The food also uses The Recipe Kitchen's homemade sauces, such as the Sinner with caramelised bacon chutney and the Jazz Dude with spicy tomato relish.

The Recipe Kitchen offers American-style burgers with a twist. - Credit: Supplied

Over the coming months, Mr Sturza will be expanding the menu at The Reindeer and he is hoping to do lunch service too.

Lou Wilding, landlady of The Reindeer, said: "I have eaten his food at The Ribs lots of times and really enjoyed it and heard he was looking to expand the same time we wanted to include someone new in our successful little group.

"We are now focusing on the three Rs - The Reindeer bar, The Recipe Kitchen and Too Fat Roasties do roast dinners on Sundays from 12pm to 5pm too.

The pub garden at The Reindeer in Norwich. - Credit: James Randle

"We have just taken on some new staff at The Reindeer and are really excited about this summer and the garden reopening - it feels like the light at the end of the tunnel."

The Recipe Kitchen is at the Ribs of Beef from Monday to Saturday 12pm to 9pm and Sundays 12pm to 5pm and Mr Sturza will split his team between the two venues.

Mr Sturza added: "Everyone at The Ribs of Beef has said how fantastic the food is and we really add our personal twist to burgers."