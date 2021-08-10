The Real Greek to open in Norwich this month

Published: 12:59 PM August 10, 2021

A new restaurant will bring authentic Greek cuisine to Norwich.

The Real Greek will be opening the doors of its 20th restaurant in late August, offering customers a contemporary Aegean experience in Chantry Place.

For the first two weeks after opening, there will be 50pc off food from the main menu, featuring authentic Greek food, including Dolmades, Souvlaki, and Tiropitakia.

It said it would use ingredients directly from the finest suppliers in Greece, working with chefs in Athens to stay on top of food trends from the capital.

The option to dine al fresco, the blue and white theme, and the Greek hospitality will recreate the feeling of sitting in a taverna.

Nabil Mankarious, managing director at The Real Greek, said: “The Real Greek is delighted to be opening in Norwich.

"This expansion is testament to the support we have from our customers and the commitment and hard work of our team. Norwich is a fantastic city and we are pleased that this new opening will also provide employment for the local area.”

The Real Greek will also offer delivery and takeaway options.