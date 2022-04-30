Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich pub offering Sunday roasts with unlimited Yorkshire puddings

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:30 PM April 30, 2022
The Oak Tree in Norwich offers Sunday roasts with unlimited Yorkshire puddings. 

The Oak Tree in Norwich offers Sunday roasts with unlimited Yorkshire puddings.

Everyone knows that Yorkshire puddings are the best part of a roast dinner and you can enjoy as many as you like at a Norwich pub.

The Oak Tree in Ipswich Road serves hearty roasts every Sunday with a choice of meats, including beef, pork and turkey, with a vegetarian mushroom wellington on offer too.

This is served with all the trimmings, including mashed and roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables and lashings of rich gravy.

But the best part is you get unlimited fluffy Yorkshire puddings with that too. 

The spacious beer garden at The Oak Tree in Norwich. 

The spacious beer garden at The Oak Tree in Norwich.

Miranda Northern, general manager of The Oak Tree, said: “We also have a variety of drinks available, so you will easily find your favourite tipple to pair with your food.

"This makes the perfect family meal as kids sizes are also available, alternatively, pop in with friends and enjoy a catch-up."

The pub also boasts a spacious garden and hosts quiz nights on Tuesdays and Sundays. 

