Oktoberfest with bottomless Bavarian beer running at bar

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:34 AM September 19, 2021   
An Oktoberfest event with bottomless Bavarian beer is coming to The Oak Bar and Terrace in Thorpe St Andrew

An Oktoberfest event with bottomless Bavarian beer is coming to The Oak Bar and Terrace in Thorpe St Andrew, pictured is owner Marcus Pearcey. - Credit: Main image: Denise Bradley, smaller image: izhairguns/GettyImages/iStockPhoto

Celebrate Oktoberfest in style this autumn at a bar just outside Norwich which is offering bottomless beer.

'OAKtoberfest' will take place at The Oak Bar and Terrace at The Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew on Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9.

Guests will be able to enjoy two-and-a-half hours of bottomless Bavarian beer.

Oktoberfest: bavarian sausages with bretzel and beer. Photo: izhairguns/GettyImages/iStockPhoto

Oktoberfest: bavarian sausages with bretzel and beer. Photo: izhairguns/GettyImages/iStockPhoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There will also be German food, including Bratwurst eating competitions, and live music to get you in the party spirit. 

Prizes will be given to the best dressed, so dust off that lederhosen and go all out. 

The sessions available are 7pm to 9.30pm on Friday and 4pm to 6.30pm or 8pm to 10.30pm on Saturday. 

Dinner at the Oak Bar and Terrace at the Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Lauren Cope

The Oak Bar and Terrace in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Archant

The Oktoberfest tradition started in 1810 in Munich, Germany, to celebrate the marriage of the future King Ludwig I of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen.

Since then, the event has spread across the world and thousands of people enjoy German beer and food every autumn.

Tickets cost £39pp and can be booked at oaklands-hotel.co.uk/events/oaktoberfest-2188

