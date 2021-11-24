Christmas lunch with bottomless cocktails and mince pies running in Norfolk

Video

The Oak Bar and Terrace in Thorpe St Andrew is running a Christmas lunch with bottomless drinks and mince pies. - Credit: The Oak Bar/Ella Wilkinson

It is set to be a very merry Christmas at a restaurant on the outskirts of Norwich, which is running a bottomless festive lunch this December.

It is available every Saturday from now until the end of December from 1pm at The Oak Bar and Terrace at The Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew and it lasts for an hour-and-a-half.

Each person gets a turkey roast with all the trimmings, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten free versions on offer, with Christmas jumpers and reindeer antlers encouraged.

The meal can be washed down with bottomless prosecco, cocktails or soft drinks and for dessert there is unlimited mince pies.

It follows the success of its Oaktoberfest event in October with bottomless Bavarian beer.

Tickets to the Christmas lunch cost £28.95pp and you can book now and pay later - visit theoakbarterrace.co.uk/christmas



