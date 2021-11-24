News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Video

Christmas lunch with bottomless cocktails and mince pies running in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:39 PM November 24, 2021
The Oak Bar and Terrace in Thorpe St Andrew is running a Christmas lunch with bottomless drinks and mince pies. 

The Oak Bar and Terrace in Thorpe St Andrew is running a Christmas lunch with bottomless drinks and mince pies. - Credit: The Oak Bar/Ella Wilkinson

It is set to be a very merry Christmas at a restaurant on the outskirts of Norwich, which is running a bottomless festive lunch this December.

It is available every Saturday from now until the end of December from 1pm at The Oak Bar and Terrace at The Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew and it lasts for an hour-and-a-half.

Each person gets a turkey roast with all the trimmings, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten free versions on offer, with Christmas jumpers and reindeer antlers encouraged.

The meal can be washed down with bottomless prosecco, cocktails or soft drinks and for dessert there is unlimited mince pies. 

It follows the success of its Oaktoberfest event in October with bottomless Bavarian beer. 

Tickets to the Christmas lunch cost £28.95pp and you can book now and pay later - visit theoakbarterrace.co.uk/christmas


Christmas
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Christmas decorations on Mark Abbott's home last year. This year he says it will be even bigger and brighter

Christmas

Dad who used to be homeless decorates house with 16,000 Christmas lights

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The Daf horsebox at Barn Road car park in Norwich.

Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The new XO Kitchen is expected to open in November 

Norwich Live News

'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Castle Quarter, Norwich

Christmas

Badly behaved elves target Norwich shopping centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon