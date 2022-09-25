Christmas afternoon tea launching in Norwich which you can have in an igloo

Enjoy The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea either inside The Assembly House or in a private igloo. - Credit: Steve Adams

The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea will be available in Norwich this Christmas, which you enjoy in a dining room or private igloo.

The themed tea will be available at The Assembly House from Tuesday, November 1 until Sunday, January 8 2023.

It is inspired by the sweet and shimmering spectacle of The Nutcracker, which will actually be performed at Norwich Theatre Royal by the Northern Ballet in November.

The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea features four acts - one on each tier. - Credit: Steve Adams

The fairytale tea will be presented on the menu in four acts, each representing a tier on the stand.

Act I will be finger sandwiches, Act II savoury, including a Norfolk turkey, stuffing and cranberry soft roll and a three-cheese toastie, and Act III is warm sweet and savoury scones.

Act IV will be a layer of cakes made by head of pastry Mark Mitson and his team.

The cake layer in The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea. - Credit: Steve Adams

This will include a peach Melba-flavoured Sugar Plum Fairy Gateau Opera with treats from the Land of Sweets and a blueberry and lemon glittery snowflake macaron with silver leaf.

Another treat will be a Nutcracker chocolate with freeze-dried raspberries made by in-house chocolatier Julia Hetherton.

The menu is fully-adaptable for vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free diets with prior notice.

Enjoy afternoon tea in an igloo this Christmas. - Credit: Steve Adams

The Nutcracker Afternoon Tea can be enjoyed in the dining rooms, as a Cakeaway takeaway or in private igloos.

Richard Hughes, chef director, said: “We have been planning our Nutcracker Tea for more than two years, but were delighted when we found out Northern Ballet would be bringing the production to Norwich Theatre next door in November.

“Our tea is a celebration of winter, of fairytales and of the incredible skill of our pastry chefs. There is love in every single tea we make and hours and hours of work.

A peach Melba-flavoured Sugar Plum Fairy Gateau Opera with treats from the Land of Sweets. - Credit: Steve Adams

“The house will be incredibly festive with three igloos and Christmas trees on the lawn, one of the biggest Christmas trees in Norfolk and a full-size Nutcracker in the Grand Hall. We can’t wait!”

It costs £27.95 per adult and £16.95 per child in the dining room or £40/£24 for the private igloos and pre-booking is essential on The Assembly House website or call 01603 626402 (phone only for igloos).