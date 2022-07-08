Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Enjoy pizzas and wings by the river from award-winning pub's garden kiosk

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:43 AM July 8, 2022
The Kings Head in Bawburgh, owned by Anton Wimmer, has launched a takeaway pizza menu. 

The Kings Head in Bawburgh, owned by Anton Wimmer, has launched a takeaway pizza menu. - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Anton Wimmer

An award-winning gastropub next to the river is making a splash with its new takeaway menu from its garden kiosk.  

The Kings Head in Bawburgh, run by Anton Wimmer and his family, had its outdoor space revamped during the pandemic into an al fresco haven with gazebos and a garden kiosk. 

The kiosk serves drinks, sourdough pizzas and seafood platters and this year it will be open on every sunny weekend and in the week too during the school holidays. 

The Grande Seafood Platter from The Kings Head in Bawburgh. 

The Grande Seafood Platter from The Kings Head in Bawburgh. - Credit: The Kings Head

There is also a newly-launched takeaway menu with the pizzas, chicken wings and fries, which has proved popular. 

Emily Francis, marketing and operations manager, said: "The river gets so busy so it means that in the afternoon when we don't serve food in the main pub people can get light bites to take to the river and we hope to expand with ice creams." 

Enjoy a pizza in the garden at The Kings Head in Bawburgh or takeaway to the river. 

Enjoy a pizza in the garden at The Kings Head in Bawburgh or takeaway to the river. - Credit: The Kings Head

This weekend, from July 8 to 10, the kiosk is open on Friday 4pm to 8pm, Saturday 12 noon to 8pm, and Sunday 3pm to 6pm, with the latter coinciding with the Bawburgh Duck Race at 4pm. 

The Kings Head has two AA rosettes and was previously named the best dining pub in Norfolk by the Good Pub Guide. 

Food and Drink
Norfolk

