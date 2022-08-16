Popular café doubling up as evening bistro with new menu
A popular café near Norwich is doubling up as a bistro to serve hungry customers into the evening.
The Hilltop Café, located in Rackheath, is used to serving people breakfast but will now also welcome evening guests following the launch of its new eatery.
Having been working on introducing the bistro since January, Scott Harnden, owner of the newly named The Hilltop Cafe and Stone Hill Bistro, said planning for the menu was fun but admitted starting a new venture is "always stressful".
"It's taken a bit of time because we needed to sort the alcohol licence and there was plenty of planning to make sure we were ready," he said. "But now it's done, we can't wait for people to try our new offering."
The Hilltop Café has been serving the people of Norfolk more than 40 years.
Upon taking over in July 2020, Mr Harnden has always had a passion to open a bistro at the site and was waiting for the right time.
From burgers to linguine, the father-of-one said the bistro offers plenty of variety with something for all taste buds.
"It's all home-cooked fresh produce but importantly we offer a varied menu," he said. "There are also lots of options for vegetarians and vegans and want to cater to everyone.
"It's essentially an extension of our café which we know our customers will love."
The staff transform the bistro for its evening service, laying out tables differently to give the venue a unique vibe.
There is seating for up to 22 people inside but the building also has outdoor tables available.
Mr Harnden added: "We've got flowers, candles and a completely different menu.
"It's important that we change it around to keep the feeling fresh."
The Hilltop Café is open from 7am to 2pm, Monday to Friday, while also operating at different hours over the weekend.
The bistro is open from 4.30pm until 9.30pm, Tuesday to Saturday.