Norwich restaurant launches eight-course tasting menu with 'surprises'
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/Daniel Farrow
A Norwich restaurant is celebrating Veganuary in style with an eight-course immersive tasting menu.
The Gatherers opened in Muspole Street in July 2020 and it serves an 100pc plant-based menu of seasonal dishes.
It was launched by Daniel Farrow, 27, and it was an immediate hit.
Despite a tough time with intermittent closures due to lockdowns, The Gatherers is starting 2022 with a bang with its 'Plant Based Norfolk' fine dining event.
The eight-course tasting menu is available from January 25 until January 27 from 12pm to 3pm or after 5pm.
The dishes, which are inspired by the Norfolk landscape, include Tofish, with nori-wrapped beer-battered tofu, tartar foam and sorrel, a Wellington, with chanterelle mushrooms and port jus, and a rum-poached pear.
Mr Farrow said: "There is not anyone doing something like this in East Anglia and there will be immersive extra elements and surprises."
It costs £60pp with an accompanying wine float for £38pp (six glasses) - to book email info@thegatherersnorwich.co.uk
