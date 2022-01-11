News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich restaurant launches eight-course tasting menu with 'surprises'

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:36 PM January 11, 2022
The Gatherers, owned by Daniel Farrow, is offering an eight-course vegan tasting menu. 

The Gatherers, owned by Daniel Farrow, is offering an eight-course vegan tasting menu. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Daniel Farrow

A Norwich restaurant is celebrating Veganuary in style with an eight-course immersive tasting menu. 

The Gatherers opened in Muspole Street in July 2020 and it serves an 100pc plant-based menu of seasonal dishes.

It was launched by Daniel Farrow, 27, and it was an immediate hit.

Despite a tough time with intermittent closures due to lockdowns, The Gatherers is starting 2022 with a bang with its 'Plant Based Norfolk' fine dining event.

The eight-course tasting menu is available from January 25 until January 27 from 12pm to 3pm or after 5pm.

The eight-course vegan tasting menu is a celebration of the Norfolk landscape. 

The eight-course vegan tasting menu is a celebration of the Norfolk landscape. - Credit: Daniel Farrow

The dishes, which are inspired by the Norfolk landscape, include Tofish, with nori-wrapped beer-battered tofu, tartar foam and sorrel, a Wellington, with chanterelle mushrooms and port jus, and a rum-poached pear.

Mr Farrow said: "There is not anyone doing something like this in East Anglia and there will be immersive extra elements and surprises." 

It costs £60pp with an accompanying wine float for £38pp (six glasses) - to book email info@thegatherersnorwich.co.uk

Norwich News

