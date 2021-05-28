Yorkshire pudding wraps fly out the door at new city café

Published: 1:43 PM May 28, 2021

Sam Brown at The Food Vault on Silver Road in Norwich - Credit: The Food Vault

A new Norwich café which opened on May 17 is on the roadmap to success as customers with a taste for Yorkshire pudding wraps flock to its door.

The Food Vault opened on Silver Road in Norwich with owner Sam Brown saying he is pleased with the start for the business so far.

"It has been a lot busier during the last week-and-a-half than we planned for," Mr Brown said.

The new café joins The Redwell Vault Pizzeria at Redwell Brewing in Trowse and The Giant Yorkie Roast Co delivery service chain run by Mr Brown.

Sam Brown inside The Food Vault in Norwich - Credit: The Food Vault

Yorkshire pudding wraps, hot meat baguettes and fresh cakes, baked by Mr Brown's aunt, have been among the popular choices for customers so far.

The wraps are available with a selection of different meats to choose from.

A selection of gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options are also offered after the cafe's opening was delayed from the end of March until May 17 as part of the government's coronavirus restrictions.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Brown said: "There have been lots of new customers because of the location on a busy road which attracts lots of traffic.

"It has been a bit more difficult to manage with Covid restrictions to adhere but there seems to be a lot of people out and about."

Sam Brown, owner of The Food Vault in Norwich - Credit: The Food Vault

There is a core team of five staff members with others helping from the catering company at times when needed.

And the café is looking forward to a busy summer in the city as the weather finally begins to improve.

"It's been really great so far," Mr Brown continued. "Being part of the community in an up and coming area means it is looking really hopeful."

Sam Brown, owner of The Redwell Vault Pizzeria and Giant Yorkie Roast Co, is opening The Food Vault in Norwich - a new takeaway offering Yorkshire pudding wraps, pizzas and it will also have a Proudly Norfolk shop. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Giant Yorkie Roast Co.

Before the first lockdown, Mr Brown was supplying weddings, parties and events across the region through his company Ginger Lily Catering.

He said deliveries throughout lockdown were "a lifeline" when there was no revenue stream for the business.

The café offers a discount to those in the NR3 area.

To find out more about the new café, search for the businesses' Facebook page or you can order from Giant Yorkie Roast Co. at giantyorkieroast.co.uk