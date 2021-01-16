Pizza and Yorkshire pudding wrap takeaway opening in Norwich

Video

Published: 12:00 PM January 16, 2021

Sam Brown, owner of The Redwell Vault Pizzeria and Giant Yorkie Roast Co, is opening The Food Vault in Norwich - a new takeaway offering Yorkshire pudding wraps, pizzas and it will also have a Proudly Norfolk shop. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Giant Yorkie Roast Co.

A Norwich chef who launched two thriving food businesses in lockdown is bringing them together at a new takeaway offering pizzas and Yorkshire pudding wraps.

The Food Vault is set to open at 98 Silver Road in Norwich in late March after the premises was taken on by chef Sam Brown, 29, who runs The Redwell Vault Pizzeria at Redwell Brewing in Trowse and The Giant Yorkie Roast Co delivery service.

Sam Brown of Gingerlily Catering, at his new venture, the Redwell Vault Pizzeria, with stonebaked artisan chef baked pizzas. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Before the first lockdown, Mr Brown was supplying weddings, parties and events across the region through his company Ginger Lily Catering.

But with the coronavirus pandemic leaving him with upcoming bookings cancelled he had to adapt.

Mr Brown said: "This year has been tough, but it has allowed me to diversify and take on new challenges."

A new Norwich delivery service has launched called Giant Yorkie Roast Co., which delivers Yorkshire puddings filled with a roast dinner every Sunday Picture: Giant Yorkie Roast Co. - Credit: Archant

Mr Brown launched takeaway Giant Yorkie Roast Co in May, after previously trialling it as a pop-up at Redwell Brewing in Trowse, delivering giant Yorkshire puddings filled with a roast dinner and all the trimmings.

He was then asked by Redwell Brewing if he wanted to open a permanent base there and in July he opened The Redwell Vault Pizzeria, also offering delivery, and it has been a big hit.

With the nation now facing an ongoing lockdown, Mr Brown decided he wanted to open a takeaway, which is more likely to be able to stay open.

The Food Vault will offer pizzas, Yorkshire pudding wraps, filled hot baguettes and boast a Proudly Norfolk shop, selling jams, condiments, oils and more, with a small seating area for when customers are allowed to eat in.

Mr Brown said: "A takeaway outlet can stay open throughout lockdown and it is a matter of survival.

"We have two very strong brands at the moment and I'm looking to continue that momentum and have a place where people can get food throughout the week."

The Redwell Vault Pizzeria, which will run alongside The Food Vault, is currently offering deliveries with details on its Facebook page and you can order from Giant Yorkie Roast Co. at giantyorkieroast.co.uk