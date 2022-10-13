'It's gone crazy': Taco and tequila Thursdays launch at city pub

Enjoy authentic Mexican tortillas and wash it down with a shot of tequila at a city pub that has teamed up with a new street food vendor.

The Food Ranch can be found serving up traditional Mexican dishes at Taco and Tequila Thursdays at the Pear Tree Inn up until the end of November.

Just seven weeks since the street food business launched, owners and couple Sara Hasson and Adam Palmer said people have been flocking to try their "incredible" creations at the pub in Unthank Road.

Some punters have even dressed for the occasion.

Ms Hasson, who is the "brains behind the flavours", said: "I have worked in the pharmacy industry for about 17 years.

"But food has always been my passion. It has always been my dream to do something with it.

"The idea came to me about a year ago and then Adam came along - bringing his expertise in terms of marketing and leadership - and it just manifested."

Their food includes traditional and "authentic" Mexican tacos in corn tortillas made "the right way".

The filling includes a slow-braised brisket beef in five different types of chilli, with cheese and mozzarella, which is grilled.

Other dishes include their Mexican-style loaded fries with the same filling used in the taco and loaded corn on the cob.

Ms Hasson, 37, from Wymondham, said: "I love exotic flavours.

"And it's really important to me that my food is authentic. There isn't really anywhere that does traditional Mexican food and is not just Tex-Mex."

The Food Ranch, which is built in a mobile trailer, has also been popping up at events across Norfolk and it is available for private hire.

Mr Palmer said: "It’s gone way better than we could have ever imagined and taken on its own life.

"We are giving Norfolk the taste of a completely different culture. Something new and different and people are loving it.

"Sara's food is incredible."

Ms Hasson added: "We are both very excited with where it's going. I'm also hoping to introduce more authentic dishes in the future."

For more information about where to find the street food vendor visit the Food Ranch's social media pages.











