Pizza takeaway launched in first lockdown has 'taken off massively'

Published: 5:16 PM January 6, 2021

Richard Chisnell, owner of The Fat Fox Pizza Den in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The owner of a pizza takeaway that launched during the first lockdown has enjoyed a slice of success and he is feeling optimistic about the year ahead.

The Fat Fox Pizza Den opened in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in June 2020 in the former home of the Rocky Mountain Pizza Project, which was run by Gonzo's Tea Room owners Brad and Mike Baxter.

Richard Chisnell, 40, from Costessey, is behind the new business and the menu takes classics toppings and gives them a twist, with options such as a BBQ Chicken Tailgate, with added brie, and You Stay Classy San Diego, with sliced sausage, bacon and tomatoes and an egg on top.

Before the first lockdown began in March, Mr Chisnell had worked in bars and restaurants across Norwich and the surrounding areas and he is also a trained baker.

Mr Chisnell said: "I've wanted to run my own business for a while, so when this opportunity came up it was too good to turn down.

"We make all our own dough and marinade things ourselves and most of our pizzas have a little twist to them."

Business was booming throughout the summer, with an added boost from walk-in trade when bars reopened in July.

Mr Chisnell added: "It has taken off massively and in July and August we had a massive surge of big orders of seventy to ninety quid with people going to each others houses and we had to get two extra chefs.

"It is still good with lots of orders but they are smaller as people are staying at home.

"It has been a really good journey so far and you can't beat working for yourself."

The Fat Fox Pizza Den offers collection or delivery, using its own drivers, and customers can either order through The Fat Fox Pizza Den Facebook Page, by phone on 01603 628489 or on delivery platforms Just Eat or local company Norwich Eats.

The Norwich Eats app and website launched in lockdown and charges restaurants and takeaways 7.5pc plus VAT per order, considerably less than the national platforms.