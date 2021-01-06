News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Pizza takeaway launched in first lockdown has 'taken off massively'

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:16 PM January 6, 2021   
Richard Chisnell, owner of The Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: Daniel

Richard Chisnell, owner of The Fat Fox Pizza Den in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The owner of a pizza takeaway that launched during the first lockdown has enjoyed a slice of success and he is feeling optimistic about the year ahead.

The Fat Fox Pizza Den opened in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in June 2020 in the former home of the Rocky Mountain Pizza Project, which was run by Gonzo's Tea Room owners Brad and Mike Baxter. 

Richard Chisnell, 40, from Costessey, is behind the new business and the menu takes classics toppings and gives them a twist, with options such as a BBQ Chicken Tailgate, with added brie, and You Stay Classy San Diego, with sliced sausage, bacon and tomatoes and an egg on top. 

Before the first lockdown began in March, Mr Chisnell had worked in bars and restaurants across Norwich and the surrounding areas and he is also a trained baker. 

One the pizzas made at The Fat Fox Pizza Den on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle B

One the pizzas made at The Fat Fox Pizza Den in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Chisnell said: "I've wanted to run my own business for a while, so when this opportunity came up it was too good to turn down.

"We make all our own dough and marinade things ourselves and most of our pizzas have a little twist to them."

Business was booming throughout the summer, with an added boost from walk-in trade when bars reopened in July. 

Richard Chisnell, owner of The Fat Fox Pizza Den in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. 

Richard Chisnell, owner of The Fat Fox Pizza Den in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Chisnell added: "It has taken off massively and in July and August we had a massive surge of big orders of seventy to ninety quid with people going to each others houses and we had to get two extra chefs. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Former maths teacher struck off after starting relationship with ex-pupil
  2. 2 Revealed: The neighbourhoods where Covid spread the fastest in December
  3. 3 One in 45 people in eastern region infected with Covid
  1. 4 Man plunged knife into brother's face during argument in Norwich
  2. 5 Man arrested over human trafficking in Norwich
  3. 6 Restaurant could lose licence after serving food in lockdown
  4. 7 Five free agent goalkeepers Canaries could sign this January
  5. 8 Full list of cancelled and rescheduled shows at Norwich Theatre Royal
  6. 9 Takeaway owner who owed £400,000 in tax banned from being director
  7. 10 'Risk of harm' to patients as home care firm put in special measures

"It is still good with lots of orders but they are smaller as people are staying at home.

"It has been a really good journey so far and you can't beat working for yourself." 

Richard Chisnell, owner of The Fat Fox Pizza Den in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Richard Chisnell, owner of The Fat Fox Pizza Den in Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Fat Fox Pizza Den offers collection or delivery, using its own drivers, and customers can either order through The Fat Fox Pizza Den Facebook Page, by phone on 01603 628489 or on delivery platforms Just Eat or local company Norwich Eats.

The Norwich Eats app and website launched in lockdown and charges restaurants and takeaways 7.5pc plus VAT per order, considerably less than the national platforms. 

Food and Drink

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents near Norwich without water after burst main

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Man who died in A47 Acle Straight crash named as hotel restaurant manager

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Covid chaos as more than 100 Norfolk schools stay closed

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus