Norwich pub selling out on Sundays with new head chef's roast dinners

The new head chef at The Eagle in Norwich has launched a new look Sunday roast. - Credit: Kellie Sheridan

The new head chef of a Norwich pub has returned to the place where he started his career.

Jake Dunnell, 28, recently joined the team at The Eagle in Newmarket Road and it is a full circle moment as he worked there as a pot washer nine years ago.

The pork bao bun dish at The Eagle pub in Norwich. - Credit: Kellie Sheridan

Owner James Linder was delighted to have him back and Mr Dunnell's food has proved a hit with customers.

The main menu features pub classics alongside dishes made with seasonal and local produce.

James Linder, who runs The Eagle pub in Newmarket Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

This includes pork bao buns and a braised Norfolk beef cheek dish.

Mr Dunnell has also launched his own Sunday roasts, served from 12pm to 6.30pm, with a choice of rolled pork belly, a bullet of beef or a vegetarian celeriac schnitzel served with all the trimmings and a big Yorkshire pudding.

Mr Linder said: "We are doing so well and have had to convert the upstairs to cope with demand.

Braised Norfolk beef cheek kromeski, carrot purée, tenderstem broccoli and horseradish buttery mashed potato at The Eagle. - Credit: Kellie Sheridan

"I have always strived to be fully booked on a Sunday for roasts and now we are sold out most weeks and I am very proud of him and all my team."