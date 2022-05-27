Norwich pub selling out on Sundays with new head chef's roast dinners
- Credit: Kellie Sheridan
The new head chef of a Norwich pub has returned to the place where he started his career.
Jake Dunnell, 28, recently joined the team at The Eagle in Newmarket Road and it is a full circle moment as he worked there as a pot washer nine years ago.
Owner James Linder was delighted to have him back and Mr Dunnell's food has proved a hit with customers.
The main menu features pub classics alongside dishes made with seasonal and local produce.
This includes pork bao buns and a braised Norfolk beef cheek dish.
Mr Dunnell has also launched his own Sunday roasts, served from 12pm to 6.30pm, with a choice of rolled pork belly, a bullet of beef or a vegetarian celeriac schnitzel served with all the trimmings and a big Yorkshire pudding.
Mr Linder said: "We are doing so well and have had to convert the upstairs to cope with demand.
"I have always strived to be fully booked on a Sunday for roasts and now we are sold out most weeks and I am very proud of him and all my team."