City pub hosting festival with street food and beer giveaways

A city pub is holding its first summer festival later this month with street food and beer giveaways planned.

The Eagle in Newmarket Road will host Nest Fest on Saturday, August 27.

Held over the bank holiday weekend, the family-friendly event, which runs from 12pm to 6pm, will bring local artists and makers to the watering hole with stalls to showcase their wares.

Organiser Jill Dack said: "We wanted to do something fun and different as we have the space for it in our garden.

"We hope to bring local artists and makers together and we will be serving street food like 'dirty' hot dogs and mac and cheese.

"We have also applied for a live music licence for the event and Adnams brewery also hopes to join us offering tasters of its Ghost Ship beer as well as giveaways.

"It will be a family-friendly event and if successful we hope to do it again in the future."