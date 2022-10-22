First look inside art deco cocktail bar at former Birdcage site

Ben Brown, assistant manager, at The Drawing Rooms on Pottergate in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

After a two-year closure, the former Birdcage site in the heart of the Norwich Lanes is back open as an art deco cocktail bar called The Drawing Rooms.

The Greene King-owned premises in Pottergate had been shut since October 2020 when the previous tenant left.

Now at the helm are publicans Frances Chisholm, 30, and Pete Harvey, 39, who also run The Ten Bells and The Wildman in the city.

The latter was the pair's first pub in 2019, but fast forward three years and this is now their fifth premises.

Ms Chisholm said: "It has been a whirlwind - the first was The Wildman which took off and then led to The Hero [Burnham Overy Staithe], The George and Dragon [Cley], The Ten Bells and now here.

"The Drawing Rooms is in a location which is such a hub and there is so much passing trade.

"We also loved The Birdcage before and it had such a strong following."

The venue has an art deco feel and is inspired by the building's history as an architect's office, which includes a huge wooden cabinet bar.

There is booth seating on both levels, neon lighting and the colour scheme is burnt orange, pastel pink and dark green.

Like the pair's other two city venues, customers will be able to get two for £12 on classic cocktails daily from 4pm to 8pm.

New for The Drawing Rooms is an additional signature cocktail menu, with options such as 'Mo Honey Mo Problems', a twist on a Margarita, and coffee-based 'Don't Worry, De Frappe', with cocktail trees also available.

While punters will no longer be able to bring food in from Grosvenor Fish Bar, customers looking to eat will be encouraged to visit The Ten Bells where Fupburger has a kitchen residency.

Ms Chisholm added: "People will be surprised at the transformation as it feels completely different and our bartenders have spent months creating the signature cocktail menu."

It is open daily from 11am until midnight and is dog friendly too.

The building's history dates back to 1859, with previous incarnations as The Morning Star, Brown Derby and Pottergate Tavern.