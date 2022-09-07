See farmyard animals while enjoying lunch at a new horsebox café 

Jenny Sheldrake has opened The Donkey Box Café in Swainsthorpe. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A new horsebox café at a smallholding which is home to donkeys, sheep and chickens is off to a cracking start.

The Donkey Box Café recently opened at Vale Farm in Gowthorpe Lane in Swainsthorpe, which is located just south of Norwich.

It is run by Jenny Sheldrake, 45, who previously worked as a teacher for more than 20 years.

Most recently she was at Stoke Holy Cross Primary School as a teaching assistant and French teacher.

She said: "For a long time I have wanted to be self-employed and I have always loved baking and the idea of running a café.

"I love French culture and the concept is doing sweet and savoury croissants and coffees alongside lots of homemade bakes."

Mrs Sheldrake took on the smallholding with her husband Mark just over a year ago and he previously ran Malthouse Farm in Swainsthorpe with his brother.

They have two children, Hannah, 14, and Ellie, 12, and the farm is home to two donkeys called Sid and Benji, which the converted horsebox café takes inspiration from.

There is also a small flock of sheep, ducks, pigmy goats and some chickens, with free-range eggs sold on the driveway.

Alongside the croissants and range of hot drinks, with plant-based milk available, The Donkey Box Café serve salads, sausage rolls, with a vegan option too, cakes and cookies.

She also does a French-style lemonade called a diabolo which is mixed with syrup.

Mrs Sheldrake added: "It has been great so far and people really love it and are excited something like this is happening locally.

"We have had lots of walkers and cyclists and even a horse came in."

People can eat there on crockery, with picnic benches and blankets available, or takeaway and there is space for parking.

In the autumn and winter months, the horsebox will be moved into the yard of the smallholding under a pole barn.

A five-pitch caravan site, affiliated to the Caravan and Motorhome Club, has also recently opened there.

The café is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm but is closed from September 20 to September 22.