Customers queue up as The Cuppie Hut opens shop in Norwich

The Cuppie Hut team Phoebe Wallen, Mel Abel and Kim Cooper in the new Norwich shop in St Giles Street. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich Market stall The Cuppie Hut has expanded into a nearby shop, with locals queuing up to get their sweet treat fix on opening day.

When it opened in St Giles Street, in the former home of Garner Hair, on Saturday (February 26) at 10am there was a long queue outside.

Harry-Jay Howard enjoying a cupcake from The Cuppie Hut on opening day. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The first 50 customers to make a purchase received a goodie bag with sweet treats from The Cuppie Hut alongside vouchers and gifts from other local businesses.

Best friends Mel Abel and Kim Cooper, both from Hethersett, started the business in a converted horsebox on Tombland in 2018 and the same year moved onto the market due to its success.

In September 2020, they then expanded to a double stall so they could bake on-site and meet demand.

Some of the delicious cupcakes on offer from The Cuppie Hut shop in Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Now, less than four years since it began, they have opened their own shop, with products including cupcakes, brownies and Bakewell tarts with many vegan options.

Mrs Cooper said: "We never really intended to have a shop as well as the market stall, but it has been more to have the kitchen space and so we can go back to doing online and birthday cakes too.

"When the property came up it was a dream come true to be in the Norwich Lanes."

Diana Frost was the first customer at the new Cuppie Hut shop in Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The Norwich Market stall will remain open and will be run by Phoebe Wallen day-to-day, though the outlet has gone down to one unit.

The shop will also offer hot and cold drinks, including hot chocolates, with plans to do milkshakes once the business has settled.

Some of the sweet treats on offer at The Cuppie Hut shop. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mrs Abel said: "We use really good quality ingredients with big portion sizes for the money and our products are made with a lot of love and care.

"Not many people can say they love going to work which we do, and our customers have given us the confidence to open the shop."

Mrs Cooper's husband Mark, who is a carpenter and runs The Bench Mark, was also behind all the renovations from the horsebox through to the new premises.

Issy Meade with her free cakes which were in The Cuppie Hut goodie bags for the first 50 customers. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The Cuppie Hut shop is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm - follow on Instagram @the_cuppie_hut