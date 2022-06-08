Have you visited this hidden gem small plates and wine bar in Norwich? 

Blink and you may miss The Corkscrew when walking down St Benedicts Street in Norwich, but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in flavour.

Sam Beggi opened the business, located next to The Plough, in March 2020 and just a few days into trading lockdown hit and he was faced with months of closure and no access to grants.

The Corkscrew in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

But despite the difficult opening, Mr Beggi has built a name for himself since restrictions lifted for his beautifully presented and tasting small plates, snacks and charcuterie and cheese platters.

He said: "I change the small plates every fortnight depending on what is in season and I use influences from where I have worked, including from Spanish, Asian, Italian and French chefs.

King oyster mushroom twice cooked with cauliflower, truffle and apple from The Corkscrew. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"I have worked in places where the menu changes every six months to a year and I got bored prepping the same stuff - it also keeps my motivation up."

Mr Beggi has English and Italian heritage and was born in Essex but grew up in the latter, coming to London when he was 16.

Whipped goat cheese with crispy sourdough, house pickled cucumber and dill from The Corkscrew. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Despite being just 25, he has honed his craft working at fine dining and Michelin-starred restaurants owned by the likes of Gordon Ramsay and Angela Hartnett.

He moved to Norwich just before the pandemic and does all the cooking and serving at The Corkscrew.

He only gets extra help when doing his monthly tasting menus, with the next on Saturday, June 18.

The Corkscrew is run by chef Sam Beggi, who has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

While he is not allowed external seating, he has brought the outside in with rustic décor and it gets booked up most weekends.

There are a range of red, white and sparkling wines on offer and he is launching a new cocktail menu soon.

Among the dishes on the latest small plates menu are twice-cooked king oyster mushrooms and whipped goats cheese, with a homemade pasta dish always on.

Homemade butternut squash and ricotta ravioli from The Corkscrew. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Beggi added: "When I opened, this end of St Benedicts Street was not as popular as it is now.

"Coming from London where things are 100 miles an hour, Norwich is much more relaxed."

Enjoy an Aperol Spritz and small plates at The Corkscrew. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Corkscrew is open from 6pm Wednesday to Saturday.