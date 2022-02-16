News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Burger company at Norwich pub launching breakfasts 'with a twist'

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:12 PM February 16, 2022
The Bun Exchange, based at The Butcher Bhoy pub in Norwich, is launching breakfasts. 

The Bun Exchange, based at The Butcher Bhoy pub in Norwich, is launching breakfasts. - Credit: The Bun Exchange/Denise Bradley

A burger company based at a pub in Norwich is set to brighten up weekends with its new breakfast offering. 

The Bun Exchange launched at Irish pub The Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street in December, serving beef and fried chicken burgers, wings and loaded fries.

Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley.

Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley, at the Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Brunch Club is launching there on Sunday, February 27, and it will return every last Sunday of the month to begin with, with breakfasts served from 10am to 4pm.

There will be a choice of fry-ups, with vegetarian and vegan options too, different versions of eggs benedict and small plates, such as black pudding croquettes. 

Jeff Taylor, The Bun Exchange owner, said: "We will serve a classic eggs benedict with a twist, such as Korean pork belly benedict with sriracha hollandaise. 

Korean glazed belly pork eggs benedict from The Bun Exchange. 

Korean glazed belly pork eggs benedict from The Bun Exchange. - Credit: The Bun Exchange

"The breakfast market in Norwich is brilliant and we will offer something a little bit different."

Mr Taylor used to own Pandora's Kitchen in London Street, which has since been turned into Artel, and his breakfasts were hugely popular. 

Book at go.thebutcherbhoy.com/tablein and follow on Instagram @the_bunexchange

