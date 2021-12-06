Chef reopens historic Norwich coffee shop with roasts on the menu too
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
A chef has taken on the Britons Arms in Norwich and he is hoping to build on the success of two sisters who ran it for more than 40 years.
Richard Ellis, 42, reopened the business on the corner of Elm Hill on November 29 this year.
Before that, it had been closed for a year after its previous tenants and siblings Gilly Mixer and Sue Skipper decided to retire.
During lockdown, Mr Ellis worked at The Redwell Vault Pizzeria in Trowse and before that at restaurants in north Norfolk including The Wells Crab House and The Ship in Brancaster.
He has been careful not to alter the winning formula that kept the business thriving with the sisters at the helm and there will still be a range of teas and coffees, sausage rolls, sandwiches, toasties and soup.
However, he is adding his own touch with a range of small plates such as cured venison, beer and mustard rarebit and potted crab.
There will always be a heartier dish available too, which is currently pulled lamb belly, Jerusalem artichoke and celeriac stew.
There are also cooked breakfasts and Sunday roasts, with one meat and a vegan option each week for the latter.
Most Read
- 1 A Sprowston home is for sale... and it comes with an established business
- 2 Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’
- 3 Broads pub once visited by Chelsea players shuts for good
- 4 Fry Up Inspector reveals his favourite places for a roast dinner in Norwich
- 5 Crime hit street gives woman 'nightmares'
- 6 Man had cocaine hidden in car when stopped by police
- 7 Norwich cycle shop closes after 125 years in business
- 8 A coach 'filled with people' and a van crash on the NDR
- 9 Roadworks to be aware of in the city this week
- 10 Art marathon to be held in memory of 'talented' Emily
Mr Ellis said: "We've tried to stay pretty much true to what was here before as part of what made it was its sense of history and it is an iconic building.
"The people who ran it before had such a pedigree and they had run it so consistently.
"If something has worked that well for so long then it is something people want - taking that away from people seems mean."
The building was built in the 14th century and was taken on by the Norwich Preservation Trust in 2011, which embarked on an extensive restoration project.
Mr Ellis is delighted to be a part of the thriving community of independent businesses in Elm Hill.
He added: "We have had a really nice reaction from other businesses who have popped in for a coffee to find out what we are up to."
The Britons Arms is open 9am until 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 3.30pm on Sundays - pre-booking is advised for roasts on Instagram @britons_arms