Norwich pub launches takeaways and alcohol delivery to stay afloat
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021
The landlady of a Norwich pub is determined to keep serving her customers during the third lockdown by launching takeaways and alcohol deliveries.
Rose Hanison, 35, has been at the helm of The Black Horse in Earlham Road since 2015 and in that time it has become one of the city's most popular pubs.
Throughout 2020, Miss Hanison rose to the challenges thrown at her by coronavirus and offered takeaway beer and hosted pop-up street food vendors in the car park.
In September, she opened a large heated marquee in the garden so mixed household could meet there.
Mrs Hanison said: "The marquee was an absolute gamechanger and it basically saved the business."
Now the nation is in lockdown again, she must adapt once more and has launched takeaways, with burgers, loaded fries and sharing plates available for contactless collection on Thursday to Saturday and roast dinners with all the trimmings on Sunday.
She has also teamed up with local vendor Moco Kitchen, which is running a a pop-up on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings with rice boxes and gyoza on offer.
The Black Horse will have its own takeaway app in the next few weeks and a delivery service is starting soon for both food and drinks, including alcohol as the lockdown restrictions ban booze collections, with plans for meal and cocktail kits too.
Miss Hanison said: "It has been massively exhausting as I have spent five years building this business up to something I am proud of and to have to reinvent the business now for the fourth time since the first lockdown is knackering, but you do what you need to do and adapt or die.
"That we can't do takeaway beer is completely ridiculous, I completely understand the point not to have takeaway pints people can drink in the street, but the fact you can't do sealed containers to takeaway will be disastrous for many wet-led pubs.
"I don't see why it can't be managed through the local council who could check it was being done safely."
See the menus on The Black Horse Facebook page and call 07522 065781 to order.