5 of the best heated pub gardens in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:27 PM November 26, 2021
Friends Mark Taylor, Kevin Scott and Jon Titlow enjoy a catch up at the William and Florence in Unthank Road. 

Friends sitting outside the William and Florence in Norwich, which has one of the best heated pub gardens in Norwich. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

If you fancy cosying up outside over the autumn and winter months then head to one of these heated pub gardens in Norwich.

The spacious beer garden at the Last Pub Standing Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The spacious beer garden at the Last Pub Standing Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

1. The Last Pub Standing  

Where: 27-29 King Street, Norwich, NR1 1PD

The garden at The Last Pub Standing is a hidden haven and it is heated with an outdoor hatch and stage too.

There are regular live music and comedy events and Caribbean food and burgers are on offer from Norwich Soul Kitchen. 

The heated beer garden at The Belgian Monk in Norwich Picture: The Belgian Monk 

The heated beer garden at The Belgian Monk in Norwich Picture: The Belgian Monk - Credit: The Belgian Monk 

2. The Belgian Monk

Where: 7 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DS

The Belgian Monk, which was recently taken over by new owners, has a heated and undercover patio area.

It is decorated with Belgian and beer memorabilia and you can enjoy a range of hearty dishes and tasty beers, including its popular Ter Dolen Kriek sweet cherry beer.

The winter garden at The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich. 

The winter garden at The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich. - Credit: The Maids Head Hotel

3. The Maids Head Hotel

Where: 20 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1LB

While not a pub, The Maids Head Hotel has transformed its courtyard into a winter garden for Christmas.

It is decorated with foliage, twinkling lights and baubles and you can enjoy festive food and drink, including mulled wine and baked camembert. 

William and Florence in Unthank Road, Norwich. 

William and Florence in Unthank Road, Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

4. William and Florence

Where: 111 Unthank Road, Norwich, NR2 2PE

Located in the heart of Norwich's vibrant Golden Triangle, William and Florence offers tasty mains and sharing plates, including a cheese fondue.

The tables at the front are under a canopy with table heaters to make Christmas catch-ups nice and cosy.

The heated pergola at The Black Horse pub in Norwich. 

The heated pergola at The Black Horse pub in Norwich. - Credit: The Black Horse

5. The Black Horse

Where: 50 Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3DE

The Black Horse is a very cosy city spot and it serves a great range of real ales and tasty food, including a superb Sunday roast.

There is plenty of outdoor space with a marquee and pergola decorated with foliage, which are both covered and heated. 

